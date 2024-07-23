Arsenal star ‘agrees personal terms’ to replace ex-Gunner Aubameyang at Marseille

Eddie Nketiah and Mason Greenwood could be on their way to Marseille.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has agreed personal terms with French side Marseille as they look to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports.

The Gunners have only brought in David Raya on a permanent signing from Brentford this summer after he spent last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

While Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have left on loan with Arthur Okonkwo, Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny all leaving on free transfers.

And Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to trim his squad further as he looks to make room for incomings with Nketiah now closing in on a transfer to Marseille.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey has claimed that Marseille – who have already signed Mason Greenwood from Manchester United – and Arsenal are still talking about a potential fee but that the Englishman has agreed personal terms.

Bailey wrote on X: “Marseille have agreed personal terms with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah – the two club’s are now talking terms.”

That announcement comes after reports in France claimed Marseille had ‘clearly accelerated’ their efforts to sign Arsenal striker Nketiah as a ‘possible replacement’ for former Gunners star Aubameyang.

Despite agreeing personal terms, Ligue Un side Marseille ‘must manage to find common ground with Arsenal, where the player is still under contract until 2027.’

There are reports that Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori will soon become Arteta’s second signing of the summer with a deal ‘hours’ away.

Speaking of the potential deal involving Calafiori, Arsenal journalist Charles Watts wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Arsenal have had to stay patient when it comes to their move for Riccardo Calafiori. But that is something they have shown they are willing to be when it comes to landing players they really want.

“You just have to look at when they signed Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis from Real Madrid in 2021 as a prime example of that.

“They were made to wait all summer by Madrid and could easily have grown frustrated and moved on to other targets. But they were happy to play the waiting game because Mikel Arteta and Edu were convinced Odegaard was a player who could take the team to the next level and they have been rewarded for that patience.

“They have not had to wait as long for Calafiori as they did for Odegaard and I don’t think they were ever worried that the deal would not get done. It feels like talks with Bologna have gone relatively well. It’s the massive sell-on fee that Basel will be due for the deal that has made things a bit tricky.

“Ideally, Arteta would have wanted to have this one done in time for Calafiori to travel out with the squad for the start of the USA tour. That hasn’t proved to be possible, but the signs are that the deal could be finalised by the end of the week and should that happen, then Arsenal will certainly fly the Italian out to the States to link up with his new team-mates.

“Even if he is deemed not ready to play, Arteta will want him out there. He is very big on having new arrivals included for a pre-season tour as he believes that is the perfect environment for them to get to know their new team-mates ahead of the new Premier League campaign.”