Sherwood tips Arsenal squad player for Man Utd transfer – ‘He’s an upgrade on Hojlund’

Arsenal hat-trick hero Eddie Nketiah would be “an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund” at Manchester United, according to former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood.

The Gunners scored his first Premier League hat-trick on Saturday as the Gunners easily overcame rock-bottom Sheffield United 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah, who is often benched by Mikel Arteta in favour of Gabiel Jesus, was even given the captain’s armband in the second half by the Arsenal boss.

Man Utd are struggling for goals this season, despite signing Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta for £72m in the summer, and ex-Spurs boss Sherwood reckons Nketiah would be an “upgrade” on the Denmark international at Old Trafford.

“I feel sorry for Eddie Nketiah, because people [in general] and Arsenal fans, no matter who it is, they are always asking questions about him and looking what he can’t do,” Sherwood told Sky Sports.

“I like to look at what he can do. He can play in a lot of teams. A lot of big teams. You’re telling me this boy couldn’t play for Man United at the moment instead of Rasmus Hojlund?

“He’s an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund. [United] spent an awful lot of money on him.

“For me, Eddie Nketiah is top draw. I think he warrants playing for Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

“Gabriel Jesus has [not] helped him out massively as well. They’re always looking for something else and I think we should appreciate what we’ve got in front of our nose.

“That boy has come through the academy. He had opportunities to leave and did not want to leave the football club. He’s got a right to stay there and fight for his place.

“Mikel Arteta has realised that the boy really wants to play for the club. He’s put the armband on today with a match ball under his arm. What a moment for him and his family. I cannot speak highly enough of him.”

Nketiah dedicated his first hat-trick to his late Aunt, who died recently, the Arsenal striker said: “To do it at Emirates Stadium, in the Premier League, in front of my family and friends is an amazing feeling.

“I lost my aunt not too long ago and I just want to dedicate that to her and her family.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve dreamt of this moment – to get three goals in a Premier League match.

“I’m a childhood supporter of the club, so to do it in front of the fans, my friends, my family and my teammates is an amazing feeling. It’s a day I’ll remember forever.”