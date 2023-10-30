‘Brilliant’ Arsenal star urged to be more ‘nasty’ and ‘ruthless’ to reach level of ‘Shearer and Wright’

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has told Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah where can “improve” his game.

Nketiah scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United on Saturday, his first in the Premier League for Arsenal.

The England international could have had a fourth goal after Fabio Vieira won a penalty with the score at 3-0.

He let the winner of the spot-kick take it, however, and Vieira made it four before a Takehiro Tomiyasu added a fifth for the Gunners.

Nketiah started the match following Gabriel Jesus’ injury in the midweek win over Sevilla in the Champions League, and he definitely took his chance.

Ex-Blackburn Rovers striker Sutton has given the Arsenal star some advice, saying he should have taken the penalty himself as it is important to be “nasty” and “ruthless”.

“We have discussed the penalty situation at the weekend,” Sutton said on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast.

“The difference between your [Alan] Shearers, your [Ian] Wrights, your [Henrik] Larsson’s, they wouldn’t be giving the ball away for a teammate. You can get another goal on the tally there.

“They would grab the ball, pop it on the spot and push everybody away. I’m taking this.

“Eddie Nketiah was happy with his hat-trick. Shearer and Wright want more, they want four, five or six. That’s the difference. That’s where Nketiah can improve.

“If he wants to be top. If he wants to lead the line. If he wants to be the number nine at Arsenal.

“Talent wise I think he has got it, he’s a brilliant finisher, but he has to be nasty. He has got to be ruthless.”

Speaking after the win over Sheffield United, Sutton’s old Blackburn teammate Tim Sherwood claimed Nketiah would start for Manchester United over £64million summer signing Rasmus Hojlund, who now has no goals in seven league games since joining in August.

“I feel sorry for Eddie because people always, even Arsenal fans, always asking questions about him and look at what he can’t do,” Sherwood said on Sky Sports News.

“I like to look at what they can do. He can play in a lot of teams. A lot of big teams.

“You’re telling me this boy couldn’t play for Man United at the moment, instead of Hojlund? He’s an upgrade on Hojlund.

“They spent an awful lot of money on him.

“For me, he’s top drawer. I think he warrants playing for Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

“[Gabriel] Jesus will help him out massively as well.

“We are always looking for something else and I think we should appreciate what we’ve got in front of our nose.

“That boy has come through the academy, he has had opportunities to leave, he didn’t want to leave the football club. He’s got a right to stay there and fight for his place.

“I think Mikel is recognising that the boy really wants to play for the club. He’s put the armband on there today with a match ball under his arm. What a proud moment for him and his family.”

