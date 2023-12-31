Arsenal player ‘wants to succeed’ under Arteta amid Palace links; Romano confirms Toney interest

Eddie Nketiah could leave Arsenal, who want to sign Ivan Toney.

Fabrizio Romano says Eddie Nketiah wants to stay and “succeed at Arsenal” despite the Gunners’ interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with the signing of the England international, who will return to action next month when his eight-month suspension comes to an end.

Toney was ruled out of the first half of 2023/24 after breaking the Football Association’s gambling rules.

He has recently changed agents to try and get a move away from Brentford – who will want a huge fee to part ways with the 27-year-old in January.

His return is pretty good timing for the Bees with Thomas Frank’s side going through a tricky spell with Bryan Mbeumo out injured and Neal Maupay struggling to finish his dinner.

Transfer expert Romano has confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Toney but insists there is nothing new to report ahead of the winter transfer window.

“Ivan Toney continues to make headlines, perhaps even more so now after Arsenal struggled to put away their chances in the defeat against West Ham,” Romano wrote for CaughtOffside.

“I can understand fans crying out for a new striker, but I’m afraid I don’t have much of an update for you just yet, guys.

“As I said before, Arsenal like Toney, but as I always mentioned, Brentford want a big amount of money or there’s no chance for him to move in January. So it will be a difficult deal for Arsenal or any other club.”

Interest in Toney comes amidst links Crystal Palace have enquired about the availability of Nketiah.

Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Nketiah and persuaded him to snub interest from the Eagles to pen a new £100,000-a-week contract in the summer of 2022.

His deal is set to expire in 2027, so the Gunners would want a decent fee to let the one-cap England international leave.

Romano has confirmed that Palace have been keen on signing Nketiah for a while, but the player is eager to become a success at the Emirates.

He added: “I’m also aware there’s been speculation again about Eddie Nketiah being a target for Crystal Palace.

“My understanding is that Palace have liked Nketiah for a long time, but at the moment the situation is still quiet on club side as Arsenal are counting on him.

“I think Palace could be a great solution for him to play more and to show what he can do in the Premier League, but also – he wants to succeed at Arsenal.”

