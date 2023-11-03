Arsenal have ‘no intention’ of selling £45m star despite injury woes and Juventus links

Arsenal have ‘no intention’ of selling Thomas Partey in the January transfer window according to a fresh report, despite the interest from Juventus.

The Gunners are in a strong position to challenge for the Premier League title and Mikel Arteta seems keen to hold onto the midfielder until the end of the season.

Partey played a key role for Arsenal last season, but his injury troubles since arriving in north London have been well documented.

As a result of a groin injury, the £45million signing has only started in three league matches this season which has added to the speculation surrounding him.

The 30-year-old was linked with Juventus in the summer and the Italian club are still interested in signing him on a loan deal in January.

Given Partey has been out of the spotlight recently, his long-term future has been called into question, but a fresh report has claimed that Arsenal won’t sell him in January.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have ‘no intention’ of selling Partey in the January window, although an exit next summer could still be on the cards.

“Despite recent rumours saying that Thomas Partey could leave in the January transfer window, Mikel Arteta has no intention of selling him,” transfer specialist Steve Kay revealed.

“It has also been rumoured Partey is unhappy with his lack of game time. This, I’m told, is also untrue. There are no plans to sit down and talk about a new deal, however, so the summer may be a different story in regards to him leaving.”

At his best, Partey is one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League, but his injury record means that Arteta hasn’t been able to rely upon him.

His contract with the Gunners expires in 2025 and it doesn’t seem likely that he will be handed an extension at this time.

Arteta recently provided an update on Partey’s fitness as the 30-year-old continues to recover from a muscle injury.

“He’s got a muscle injury and we expect him to be out for a few weeks,” Arteta told reporters. “We don’t know the extent of it still, he has more tests today. He got that injury in training, with the last kick of the ball. Very unfortunate.”

“We decided not to load him in Chelsea and play him in Seville, and then it happened in training. So, sometimes it’s difficult. We try to prevent it.

“If he had got injured against Chelsea or against City you would have said we rushed him. And then we don’t and he gets injured. It happens. That’s football.”

