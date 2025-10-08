Arsenal star makes transfer ‘guarantee’ as he names next club; Trossard responds to exit rumours

Leandro Trossard was linked with a move away from Arsenal over the summer.

Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard insists that he wants to return to Brondby when is contract at the Emirates Stadium expires.

The Denmark international is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the Gunners since joining from Brentford in the summer for a potential £15m fee.

Norgaard has played a full 90 minutes in the League Cup against Port Vale, while he came off the bench for Arsenal against Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League.

He has been recalled to the Denmark national side for their World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Greece this month but Norgaard is already talking about leaving Arsenal just months after joining.

Speaking to Danish outlet Bold, Norgaard said: “I can guarantee that Arsenal will be my last club abroad.

“I still want to return to Brondby when my contract at Arsenal expires. My contract is two years with an option for a further year.”

Norgaard added: “I would be happy to stay at Arsenal for the extra year if things develop in that direction.

“If it turns out that it wasn’t the right match, we’ll go home to Denmark after two years.”

The Arsenal midfielder is glad that he is still be recognised on the international stage despite his lack of game time so far at the Emirates Stadium.

Norgaard continued: “I’m happy that (Denmark manager) Brian (Riemer) still sees me in a big role in the national team, even though my club situation has changed after moving from Brentford to Arsenal.”

Leandro Trossard has already played more football than many expected this season with five Premier League appearances to his name so far.

Speaking to the Belgian press before their World Cup qualifying match with North Macedonia: “I’ve had some good weeks, both individually and with Arsenal.

“I’m finally a fit footballer again, a player in top form. I’m very happy about that.”

When asked whether leaving Arsenal was ever a possibility over the summer, Trossard added: “There are always rumours like that.

“Leaving was never really an option. I feel very good at Arsenal.

“At the beginning of the season I struggled a bit with an injury. I think those rumours were there because of the lack of minutes.

“I’ve been playing a lot the last few weeks, doing my thing and I feel good about that.”

With Belgium set to be without injured duo Romelu Lukaku and Charles De Ketelaere, Trossard has put himself forward for the false nine position at the club.

Trossard told reporters: “Is a false nine an option for me? I’m always willing to play there. I’ve done it often enough at Arsenal.

“That’s the manager’s decision.

“We have strikers in the squad here and I can’t say too much about it myself.”