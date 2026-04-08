Arsenal ‘not at level’ of two CL rivals; won’t win competition unless one thing changes – ‘big problem’

Arsenal have been warned that they are “not going to win” the Champions League unless one thing changes, with it claimed that two sides are better.

After losses against Manchester City and Southampton, Arsenal returned to winning ways on Tuesday night.

The Gunners were hardly convincing, but they earned a valuable 1-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

This means that Mikel Arteta‘s side are firm favourites to reach the semi-finals, and they will face Barcelona or Atletico Madrid if they reach the next round.

The other side of the draw is tougher as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool and PSG are vying for a place in the final, and former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley thinks Arsenal will get caught out if they do not “find extra gears” in the games to come.

Burley has also argued that Arsenal are “not at the level” reached by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

“In terms of the result you obviously take it,” Burley said on ESPN.

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“Sporting are one of the weakest teams left, if not the weakest team, but Arsenal haven’t been great, we know that.

“I imagine they’re home and dry after that result, barring a disaster at home. No matter who the opposition is, Champions League quarter-finals, you get a 1-0 lead to take back home next week – you’re taking that.

“They’re going to have to up their game though, if they go through against Sporting, which they should, and get to the semi-finals, if they don’t up their game… I mean, did you see the other game tonight, Real Madrid vs Bayern?

“At the moment Arsenal, whilst they have everybody talking about the depth of their squad and that they’re probably going to win the Premier League, they need to play better.

“That level that Bayern and Real Madrid got to today – and we know they can both get better – I don’t think Arsenal… they’ve really got to flick that switch again to get to that level.

“Is anybody surprised that Arsenal are winning 1-0 away at one of the weakest teams left? That’s all I’m saying.

“Bigger picture, they have to find the extra gears that they had at the beginning of the season, or they’re not going to win this competition. I’m not being negative, that’s just how it is.”

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Burley also argued that Arsenal will have a “big problem” in the semi-finals if they do not have key players back fit for the next round.

“Yeah but that was when Arsenal were playing free-flowing football, which we know they can do,” Burley added.

“They were really pressing teams, they were going out from the get-go, they were a hundred miles an hour, they were throttling the life out to teams and players were in form – all those things have gone.”

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“People have talked about Arsenal playing gritty and grinding but that didn’t work against Man City in the cup final. They tried that approach and City were too good.

“So I just think they’re going to have to find a different game. It’s one thing grinding it out against Sporting. I don’t think they’re going to be able to grind it out against the likes of Bayern.

“Because I think if you give teams like Bayern that amount of possession, they’ll cut you open. So I do feel they’ll have to get their players fit again, Arsenal that is, and back on form. Otherwise, the semi-finals are going to be a big problem.”