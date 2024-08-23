Arsenal have ‘not ruled out’ attempt to ‘lure’ second star Spaniard to club after Merino

Arsenal have reportedly ‘not ruled out’ the potential of signing Nico Williams after that of fellow Spaniard Mikel Merino, which is set to become official today.

The Gunners have added to their squad with the quality of Riccardo Calafiori already this season. He starred for Italy in Euro 2024, and another player who had a good Euros is soon to sign.

Arsenal have had sights on Merino, who won the tournament with Spain – he scored the winner in the quarter-final – for a while, and it was reported of late that they had agreed to sign him.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Merino is expected to officially sign today (August 23), and his manager, Imanol Alguacil, has stated he is “proud to see him making this step”.

Arsenal could follow the signing of one Euro 2024-winning Spaniard to another, as it seems they could reignite their interest in Athletic Bilbao winger Williams.

GIVEMESPORT reports they identified the winger as their ‘dream signing’ and have continued to keep tabs on his situation, following transfer failures by Chelsea and Barcelona.

It’s said an attempt to ‘lure’ Williams from Bilbao has ‘not been ruled out’ as they feel they can take advantage of his release clause, which is approximately £52million.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Arsenal offer £42m and one player in stunning swap deal for ex-Everton star as Liverpool lurk

👉 One per club: Premier League hot takes include Arsenal near-invincible, Man City relegated, Klopp return

👉 Spain international set to ‘become a new Arsenal player today’ after missing training

Given two sides have failed to get the Spaniard through the door, Arsenal are ‘uncertain’ of whether they will be able to persuade him to leave Bilbao.

But that they are still looking at him, they have not made any serious efforts to lure Ademola Lookman to the club yet.

That suggests Williams is their top target, and if they can’t get him, perhaps Lookman will be pursued more seriously.

They will need to get an answer on the former transfer soon if they want to move onto the latter, with only a week remaining of the summer transfer window to make signings.

READ MORE: Six clubs chasing Arsenal outcast who Arteta ‘wants’ to keep in ‘important role’