According to reports, Arsenal are ‘finalising an agreement’ with Mikel Arteta over a new contract with three more deals ‘to follow’.

Arteta is already the longest-serving Premier League manager, and it is hardly surprising that he is now close to extending his stay.

The Arsenal boss has entered the final year of his current contract, but he has been in talks with the Premier League holders over a new contract for a few months.

This negotiation is now nearing a positive conclusion for Arsenal, with a new contract reportedly close to being finalised.

The Gunners have already secured contract extensions for William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri over the past year, and Arteta looks set to be their next key man to sign a new deal.

On Thursday morning, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk confirmed Arteta has decided to sign a new Arsenal contract after snubbing two exit offers, while deals for three players are ‘to follow’.

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Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, who are all due to be out of contract in 2028, are also closing in on extensions.

The report explains:

‘Arteta is now closing in on a new agreement that will extend a reign which began in 2019 and has transformed Arsenal back into one of the leading forces in English and European football, and extend his recently acquired status as the longest-serving manager in the Premier League. ‘The good news looks set to follow for Arsenal too, with Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta in discussions to extend the stay of three of their most important stars, whose deals all currently expire in summer 2028.’

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Arsenal ‘finalising agreement’ with Mikel Arteta

Now, BBC Sport are reporting that Arteta is ‘close to signing’ a new Arsenal contract, with the club ‘finalising an agreement’ with the head coach.

The report states:

‘With the market closed until January, the club are now in the process of finalising an agreement with manager Mikel Arteta over his protracted new contract. ‘Well-placed sources indicate those discussions have moved forward recently amid full confidence from those involved in talks that the Spaniard will renew.’

In a recent interview, Arteta played down concerns about his contract situation.

“Everybody feels comfortable that the timing of the contract is not going to be an issue because my will certainly is to be here and I’m very happy here,” Arteta said.

“My feeling from the club is the same one. That’s why everyone is doing things in a very organic way.”

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