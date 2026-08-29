According to reports, Arsenal have now become a ‘serious option’ for Newcastle United target Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Arsenal have had a mixed summer transfer window, having signed top targets Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa. They have also signed Piero Hincapie, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier.

However, the Gunners have had far less joy in their search for attacking reinforcements. They have already missed out on Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola.

In recent days, Arsenal have switched their attention to Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, but he is intent on joining Barcelona and he has reportedly informed Mikel Arteta that he currently does not want to sign for the Gunners.

Therefore, Arsenal may now be back to the drawing board, and they are reportedly interested in signing Fernandez-Pardo.

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The 21-year-old Belgian international enjoyed a breakout season for Ligue Un outfit Lille last term. He contributed eight goals and five assists in his 29 appearances.

In recent days, Newcastle have appeared to be the most interested Premier League side in the race for Fernandez-Pardo, but Liverpool have also reportedly made contract over signing him.

Now, though, Caught Offside are reporting that Arsenal are also ‘in dialogue’ over signing Fernandez-Pardo, with head coach Mikel Arteta said to be a ‘big fan’ of the attacker.

Arsenal become a ‘serious option’ for late £60m signing

It is noted that other clubs have been put off by Lille’s £60m asking price this summer, but Arsenal may be ‘increasingly willing to negotiate a move’ as a ‘serious option’ with Alvarez seemingly off the table.

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It is also explained why the Gunners may be willing to pay as much as £60m to sign Fernandez-Pardo in the closing days of this transfer window.

A source for the outlet explained: “There’s a dialogue established now as near the transfer deadline.

“Arsenal could formalise their interest once the Alvarez situation is clear.

“Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Fernandez-Pardo’s profile as he can play out wide or up front.

“The asking price has been an issue but at the same time there’s recognition that this could be a smart investment in a player whose value is likely to soar in years to come.”

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