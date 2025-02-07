David Ornstein has detailed a Newcastle plan which could serve as the latest roadblock between Arsenal and their “perfect” striker, Alexander Isak, who is “top of the list”.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Isak for a while. Mikel Arteta detailed his desire to land a new striker in January, and Isak has been identified as the main man for them.

But it was believed a January move was impossible, with Newcastle not willing to sell, particularly as they’re aiming for a Champions League spot and have now booked their place in the League Cup final.

A summer move might not be much easier, with transfer insider Ornstein detailed the latest plan from Newcastle, which cut put paid to a move for Arsenal’s obsession.

“There’s no doubt that he [Isak] is the player that Mikel Arteta has at the top of his list, if he was to sign a striker,” he said on the Back Pages Podcast.

“He’s seen as perfect for Arsenal’s system and everything he offers, but Newcastle fans will hate hearing that, because they’ve got him under contract for a few years.

“Isak is the best striker in world football right now, it would seem. That’s why Mikel Arteta has him as his top target.

“Whether he’ll be able to get him, I’ve got no idea. And Newcastle certainly don’t want to see him go. They want to see him sign a new contract.”

Isak’s current contract runs until 2028, so the Magpies are already in a good position in terms of not having to sell, and could further extend that.

What’s more, he could be given a healthier wager than he’s currently on, so that any interested side would have to offer him huge money to turn his head.

It is already believed that Isak will command north of £100million, and a new deal could see that value soar even higher.

