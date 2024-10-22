Arsenal face fight to keep wonderkid who can ‘conquer Europe’ with Euro giants keen

According to reports, Italian champions Inter are interested in signing Arsenal teenager Ethan Nwaneri next summer.

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he made his Gunners debut against Brentford in September 2022.

Having made his debut at the age of 15 years, five months and 28 days old, the attacking midfielder has made six first-team appearances for Arsenal, scoring twice.

Both of his goals came against Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the Carabao Cup this season.

He is one of the most promising players to come out of the Hale End academy and Mikel Arteta has high hopes for him.

Speaking after netting in both halves against Bolton last month, Nwaneri said: “It’s a great feeling when it’s the club you love, the club you’ve grown up with, and the fans are chanting that (“Ethan Nwaneri, he’s one of our own”).

“It’s surreal. It’s a feeling I’ve wanted to feel for almost 16 years of my life so to actually feel it, it’s crazy (and) I just want more of it.

“It’s been intense, but I think it’s definitely helped me as a player, and helped me to see what it’s like, and how they prepare,” said Nwaneri of his recent involvement with the senior group.

“I’ve added that to my game, so definitely it’s been good to be around those players. There’s a perfect balance for when they’re on me and telling me what to do, but they definitely put an arm around me, too, so it’s a good balance.”

Nwaneri snubbed interest from several clubs – including Manchester City – to sign his first professional contract in March.

Arsenal braced for Nwaneri bid – reports

Despite this, interest is not going away, with Inter reportedly keen.

This is according to InterLive.it (via Sport Witness), where it is claimed it will ‘not be easy at all’ for Simone Inzaghi’s side to land the 17-year-old.

Nwaneri has found himself on a shortlist of young players Inter believe could be available for a reasonable price, the SW report states.

Inter believe the Arsenal teenager has the potential to ‘conquer’ Europe in the future.

The report states that the Nerazzurri would have to pay as much as €25million, including add-ons, for Nwaneri.

This does not feel very realistic, with Arsenal unlikely to sell such a promising player for so little.

The Gunners’ stance is unlikely to put Inter off, with Inter president and CEO Giuseppe Marotta potentially planning to contact Nwaneri for a transfer next year.