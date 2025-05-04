‘Angry’ Odegaard blasts ‘unacceptable’ Arsenal team-mates after Bournemouth defeat

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has hit out at the Gunners’ performance as they lost 2-1 to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side put in an underwhelming display against the Cherries as they attempted to bounce back from defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek.

Arsenal did take the lead through Declan Rice in the first half but Bournemouth hit back twice in the second half to give Andoni Iraola’s side all three points at the Emirates Stadium.

Dean Huijsen equalised with a free header from an Antoine Semenyo long throw before Evanilson bundled in a corner at the back post to take the win.

And Odegaard was far from happy with how Arsenal performed as a team in the second half and hit out at their unacceptable display.

The Arsenal captain said: “The second half was very far from good enough from us.

“It’s not acceptable to concede two goals like that. It’s something we have to talk about and make sure we improve.”

The victory meant Bournemouth have now completed the league double over Arsenal after beating them 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium earlier in the season.

Odegaard added: “We’re very disappointed. We wanted to come here and have a really good game, get a win – for our position in the league and also to create the momentum into next week.

“I think we controlled pretty much everything until they scored and then it was a bit too chaotic, and a bit wild and we lost momentum. We didn’t really play our game after that.”

Arsenal face PSG at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday knowing they have to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

And Odegaard insists that Arsenal need to use their anger and frustration from the last two defeats to help them defeat PSG in midweek.

Odegaard continued: “We’re disappointed now, but we have to move on and be strong and stick together and prepare for a massive game.

“It’s a massive game. That’s the good thing. When you’re disappointed now and you’re angry and frustrated, you can use all those emotions into Wednesday.

“We know what we’re playing for, it’s a massive game, we have to stick together and create energy and be ready.”

Odegaard has emerged as a bit of an injury concern ahead of the clash with PSG after being seen kicking the ground while taking a shot.

On the incident, Arsenal boss Arteta said: “I haven’t had a chance yet to speak to the doctor giving me an update on that so I don’t know.”