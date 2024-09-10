Norway captain Martin Odegaard is helped off with an ankle injury

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of captain Martin Odegaard after he limped out of Norway’s 2-1 Nations League win over Austria on Monday.

The Gunners midfielder was left clutching his left ankle after an innocuous tangle with Christoph Baumgartner on the hour mark and was helped off the pitch in tears by team-mate Erling Haaland.

Odegaard’s apparent injury is a further setback for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who is already without the suspended Declan Rice for the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“He got a small ankle sprain. We will see, maybe we use ultrasound to look at it. If we are unsure, there will be an MRI tomorrow,” team doctor Ola Sand said.

Haaland lashed home his 32nd goal in 35 games for his country in the 80th minute to clinch victory after Felix Myhre’s ninth-minute opener was cancelled out by a Marcel Sabitzer effort shortly before half-time.

Odegaard looked uncomfortable throughout Arsenal’s last match against Brighton after suffering a knock to his ankle but still represented Norway in both of their matches this month.

The Norwegian’s importance for Arsenal can’t be stressed enough and if he is unavailable against Spurs, it is going to be very difficult for Arteta’s side.

It has been a frustrating international break for the Gunners, who could also be without summer signing Riccardo Calafiori on Sunday.

The Italian suffered a freak ankle injury during last week’s win over France and has returned to north London for further analysis.

Italy boss Luciano Spalletti was hopeful Calafiori would be available for Monday’s match against Israel, which was a good sign, but Arsenal were not taking any chances.

Arsenal are definitely without summer signing Mikel Merino on Sunday after he fractured his shoulder in one of his first training sessions.

That means the Gunners could be without Arteta’s ideal midfield three against Spurs with Odegaard and Merino injured, and Rice suspended.

Raheem Stering could make his Arsenal debut against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

“We have to see him, speak to him (about) what he’s been doing and how he’s feeling about it,” Arteta said on Sterling’s availability.

“Try to find quick wins to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and for him to understand what we are looking for from him in the dynamics of the team.

“We will use that time to do that and get him involved as soon as possible.”

On Rice’s suspension, Arteta added: “Well, this is what happens. We have to adapt to that context.

“That’s why we have other players that can fulfil that (role) and (I can) give that opportunity to somebody else.”

