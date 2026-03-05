Arsenal: ‘Frustrated’ Odegaard exit stance revealed after he tells agent to ‘open talks’ with Man Utd

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is still looking to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium despite links with Man Utd and Serie A clubs, according to reports.

After previously being one of the Gunners’ most consistent performers, the Norway international has come in for criticism this season over his lack of contributions.

Odegaard, who has been injured for some of the season, has started just 16 times in all competitions and come off the bench on 11 occasions for Mikel Arteta’s side this term.

He has provided one goal and six assists in those 27 appearances, a far cry from his best seasons in an Arsenal shirt in 2022/23 and 2023/24, in which he contributed 23 goals and 17 assists just in the Premier League over two campaigns.

A recent report claimed that Odegaard has ‘instructed his agent to open talks’ with Man Utd over a potential summer transfer from Arsenal to Old Trafford.

It was also claimed that Odegaard is ‘now 100% willing to leave the club’ in the summer with ‘high tension’ and promises ‘broken.

However, our friends at TEAMtalk can now reveal that Odegaard is ready to prove himself all over again at Arsenal and is looking to sign a new contract.

Arsenal boss Arteta still has ‘full faith’ in the Norwegian and doesn’t want the Gunners captain to leave in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk have revealed interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus after they were sounded out by intermediaries – but any notion that Odegaard is seeking a move away has been dismissed by the website’s sources.

A well-placed source added: “Martin is happy. He has been frustrated that injuries have stopped him from being more involved, but he is as committed as ever to Arsenal.”

Speaking late last month, ESPN pundits Steve Nicol and Frank Leboeuf reckon Odegaard could leave Arsenal if Eberechi Eze starts ahead of him.

Nicol told ESPN: “Odegaard might be leaving Arsenal. If you’re him, the club captain and 18 months ago you were the guy.

“All of a sudden – and I know he’s had some injuries – but there’s question marks over whether he actually starts because of Eze.

“And maybe because of the way he’s been playing, someone else might get ahead of him as well. So if you’re Martin Odegaard, do you stick around? I don’t think you do.”

Leboeuf added: “I agree, I agree. I’ve always liked Martin Odegaard and the way he plays because he’s very elegant, but he’s not influential anymore.

“He’s there to start the action, to distribute the ball horizontally. But with Eze right now the moves are not the same, he’s more vertical, more influential and he’s going to help [Viktor] Gyokeres too.

“So it will be a hard time for Odegaard and he will have to make a very good choice, a big choice, at the end of the season.”

