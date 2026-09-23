Odegaard reaches decision on signing new deal at Arsenal after Arteta confirmation

Martin Odegaard is looking to follow Mikel Arteta by signing a new deal.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard wants to put pen to paper on a new deal to follow Mikel Arteta in signing a long-term contract, according to reports.

The Norway international was consistently linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium over the summer after an underwhelming season in 2025/26.

Arsenal won the Premier League title but captain Odegaard managed just 16 starts and eight substitute appearances in the league after suffering a number of injuries throughout the season.

There were even suggestions that Arsenal were ‘surprisingly willing to entertain bids for their club captain’ but that a deal in 2027 looked more likely.

And now Odegaard is back to his best form under Arteta with Arsenal winning four of their first five Premier League matches of the new campaign.

TEAMtalk are reporting that Odegaard ‘is ready to follow Mikel Arteta in committing his long-term future to Arsenal’ and end any talk of moving away from the club.

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It comes after BBC Sport revealed on Tuesday that Arsenal had ‘agreed an improved new contract’ with Arteta, as the Spaniard entered the final year on his existing deal.

BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel wrote: ‘And it is now understood Arteta has reached a final agreement with the Gunners to extend his stay.

‘There is no confirmation over the length of his new contract but it is set to take him into at least his 10th year at the club following his arrival in December 2019.’

Despite rumours that Odegaard could leave in the summer, TEAMtalk insisted that the Norway international always ‘remained fully committed to Arsenal’.

Odegaard still has two years to run on his existing deal, which runs out in the summer of 2028 – but TEAMtalk adds: ‘Arsenal are keen to reward their captain with improved terms and provide further security over his long-term future.

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‘There is a strong desire from both sides to reach an agreement, with negotiations going well.’

Merson warned Arsenal of the ‘madness’ of selling Odegaard

Arsenal legend Paul Merson never wavered in his view that Odegaard was an indispensable member of the Gunners’ squad and insisted potentially selling the Norwegian was “madness”.

Speaking early on in the summer transfer window, Merson told The Sports Agents: “It’s madness for me to be saying this, but they probably will be thinking about that [selling Martin Odegaard].

“But for me, I still think there’ll be teams queuing round the block for him… When you play in the position that Odegaard plays in, you’re screaming out for pace up front. You have to have pace.”

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