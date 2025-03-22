Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard has named a former Real Madrid team-mate as a player he wants the Gunners to sign in an ideal world.

The Gunners have had a decent season once again in the Premier League but it looks like it will be a third runners-up spot in a row for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Leaders Liverpool are currently 12 points ahead of Arsenal in the table as the clubs enter their final nine matches of the Premier League season.

Arsenal still have a Champions League campaign to focus on too with the Gunners into the quarter-finals, where they will face Spanish champions Real Madrid.

Odegaard joined from Real Madrid in 2021 on an initial loan for six months before Arsenal forked out around €40m to make the deal permanent.

The Norway international has gone from strength to strength at Arsenal but he still misses playing alongside Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid.

When asked which Real Madrid player he would sign for Arsenal, Odegaard revealed to TV2 Sport: “Now I just said that Vinicius is the best in the world so it’s natural to take him.”

Speaking in another interview, Odegaard added more on the upcoming Champions League match between the two sides: “Of course, these will be two very important matches against Real Madrid, and for me personally, it will be special to play against my former team.

“We believe in ourselves and we know what we can do. Our performances in the Champions League have been very good, winning seven of our ten matches so far.

“We’re looking forward to the first leg here at the Emirates Stadium next month. It will be a great evening.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal firm ‘favourites’ to sign top target for one ‘key reason’ as ‘offer would be accepted’

👉 Kane to Arsenal, Man Utd ‘truth’ revealed as Red Devils ‘want to pay £40m’ for another Bundesliga star

👉 Arsenal threatened by another injury after ‘strange’ complaint for star on international duty

Arsenal lost at the same stage last season to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich but David Raya reckons they can use that experience to help them against Real Madrid.’

Raya told Sky Sports: “This is a great club and the team is incredible. We are going in the right direction to achieve things, it is a matter of time.

“Everybody wants to win the Champions League and everyone knows how hard it is. Last year I thought we did a really good campaign. We were so close to beating Bayern Munich to go into the semi-finals.

“We are going in the right direction. We have that experience now and not many players had played in the Champions League before. We look forward to it and accept the challenge.

“We have a big challenge ahead playing Real Madrid. It is the one you really wanted to play when you were young.”