Arsenal: Odegaard ‘targeted return’ game revealed as Arteta’s side ‘close in’ on ‘huge boost’

Arsenal are reportedly ‘hopeful’ Martin Odegaard will be fit enough to return from injury imminently as he is ‘closing in’ on a comeback.

The Gunners paid around £30m to make Odegaard’s loan move from Real Madrid permanent ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and he’s been an integral player for Mikel Arteta in recent seasons.

Ahead of his second full season at Arsenal, Odegaard was made club captain in 2022 and has made over 150 appearances for the Premier League giants.

Odegaard started in Arsenal’s first three Premier League games of this season, but he has missed ten matches with an ankle sprain.

Speaking at the end of September, Odegaard admitted he had been “scared” by this injury as it was “not a nice twist”.

“It was not a nice twist, and when it happened I felt it could be serious. I’ve injured my ankle before and the pain felt a bit different this time,” Odegaard said.

“That’s what scared me, but from what happened it could have been worse, so in that sense I got away with it a bit. Like any player, the first thing I asked the medical team was how long I would be out for, but it’s a bit tricky to say at the moment.

“In the early stages, it’s crucial to get a proper rest and to make sure everything heals well. After that, it’s about getting stronger and building it up again.”

Odegaard was not involved as Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the Emirates at the weekend, but he could make his return next week.

A report from The Evening Standard claims Arsenal’s Champions League group match at Inter Milan next Wednesday is being ‘targeted’ for Odegaard’s return as he is ‘progressing well in recovery from an ankle injury and closing in on comeback’.

There is also understood to be an ‘outside chance’ of Odegaard featuring against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.