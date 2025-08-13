Martin Odegaard has been warned that he could be replaced by Eberechi Eze if Arsenal sign the Crystal Palace attacker before the end of the summer.

The Gunners have been very active in the transfer window so far this summer with new sporting director Andrea Berta bringing in six new signings.

But Arsenal may not stop there as they have been heavily linked with a move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eze, who is also the subject of interest from Tottenham.

Eze is said to be ‘keen’ on a move to Spurs after already making it clear that a transfer to Arsenal appeals and Bent reckons the Gunners will win the race to sign the Crystal Palace star.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “I’m shocked he’s still at Crystal Palace if I’m honest. He is such a talented footballer and he’s great to watch.

“You would think there would be more clubs interested in him given his release clause. I’m hoping this gives Arsenal the kick they need to go and get him.

“If you’re looking at Arsenal and Tottenham, yes Spurs won a trophy last season and are in the Champions League, but they finished fourth from bottom last year.

“In my opinion Arsenal are in a better place to move forward.”

Odegaard was not quite as effective for Arsenal last season in the Premier League and Bent reckons Eze could post a real threat to his game time this season, if he signs.

Bent added: “With Odegaard, he’s got to look himself in the mirror. I’m a big fan of his and I’ve sat on this show before and argued the case that he’s as good as Bruno Fernandes.

“Last season there was no argument, Bruno was head and shoulders above him. I don’t know what’s happened since the ankle injury but he just hasn’t looked the same.

“Even in pre-season he hasn’t looked anywhere near the Odegaard we saw a couple of years ago. Six goals in all comps last season and 11 assists, it wasn’t good enough for him, not good enough at all.

“Ethan Nwaneri could be the natural successor. Otherwise you’re scratching around and wondering who could play in that position.

“I think if Arsenal were to go and sign Eze from Crystal Palace, then you’ve got an option there because he can play No. 10 or he can play off the left.

“That will put Odegaard under more pressure because at the minute he’s the captain but he’s not really being challenged or pushed, he’s almost coasting through games at the minute.

“He has to start the season well. Something’s happened with him, I don’t know if it’s still the injury or something else, but he’s got to get back to the Odegaard we know.”

