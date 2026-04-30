Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could be set to leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer in an ‘unexpected’ departure, according to reports.

There has been a lot of negativity around Arsenal over the last couple of months after they lost in the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City, exited the FA Cup to Southampton and allowed the Citizens back into the Premier League title race.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are three points ahead of Man City, who have a game in hand, while they put in a promising performance as they drew 1-1 against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Arsenal are already planning for the summer and it has previously been rumoured that they could have to sell some of their players to fund new signings.

Reports in Spain insists that Odegaard could be an ‘unexpected star player discard’ in the summer as Mikel Arteta ‘does not consider him untouchable’ in a ‘major surprise’.

At Arsenal, Odegaard’s ‘potential departure is part of a clear strategy: to use the transfer market to make adjustments to the squad. If a suitable offer arrives, the club would be willing to negotiate.’

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Odegaard could be a player in demand, considering how he has helped transform Arsenal into title challengers in recent years, the report adds:

‘Among them are Inter Milan and Aston Villa . Both teams see the Norwegian as an opportunity to strengthen their midfield with a creative player capable of leadership. ‘Inter could offer him a favorable tactical context, while Aston Villa would give him the opportunity to continue competing in the Premier League in an ambitious project.’

Arsenal target a new offensive midfielder – Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought news of a potential future replacement with Arsenal interested in Red Star Belgrade attacking midfielder Vasilije Kostov.

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Romano told his YouTube channel: “On Arsenal I wanted to mention the name of a young talent, his name is Vasilije Kostov.

“He’s an offensive midfielder playing for Red Star Belgrade , 17-years-old, very interesting player with potential.

“Italian clubs and German clubs have been tracking. But now it’s true what’s been reported in Serbia – also Arsenal are following Kostov, and they’re following him closely.

“They made contact with people close to the player, they’re considering a move for him.

“Arsenal want to invest also on talents, not only on established players, and so Kostov is one of the talents Arsenal are monitoring.

“It’s still early to say if Arsenal will close this deal, but Arsenal have genuine interest in this player.

“They have been scouting and following this player, so it’s an interesting one to follow ahead of the summer.”

O’Hara: ‘I don’t think he can be the captain anymore’

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara doesn’t think Odegaard should remain captain of Arsenal after he came off in their draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “Last season, he wasn’t great either. He’s been terrible this season, getting dragged off in a Champions League semi-final when you’re the captain is never a good look.

“I do believe that Arsenal may be growing away from Odegaard. Maybe they’ve got to look at a player who can come in and be that talisman.

“When Eze came on tonight, he kept getting caught in possession. He’s done a couple of good things, but is he the world-class star in the number 10 role for Arsenal? I’m not sure. But Odegaard needs to up his game.

“He needs to buck his ideas up because he will end up falling down the pecking order. I don’t think he can be the captain anymore.”