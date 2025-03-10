Arsenal have made an ‘offer’ for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Arteta’s side have had a decent season in the Premier League this term with Arsenal currently sitting in second place in the table ahead of the crucial run-in.

However, it would take a monumental collapse from Premier League leaders Liverpool allow the Gunners back into the title race.

Arne Slot’s men are currently 15 points ahead of Arsenal, who have a game in hand, while the two sides still have to play each other in May.

If Arsenal finish second, as expected, then it will be the third time in a row that the Gunners will have finished as runners-up in the Premier League.

They were expected to finally attempt to get a title challenge over the line after twice running Manchester City close – but Liverpool’s brilliant season under Slot had not been factored in.

Arsenal have been struck by injuries to key forward players at the wrong time this season with Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all missing recently.

But other areas of their team also need strengthening ahead of the summer with reports in Spain claiming that Barcelona defender Kounde, who has had a brilliant season as right-back for the Catalan giants is of interest.

The France international, who has been heavily linked to Manchester United, is ‘on the agenda of a big club that offers up to 60 million’ with Arsenal named as that interested party as they ‘set their sights on him to strengthen their defence for next season’.

It is understood that ‘according to sources close to the London club, the Gunners are willing to offer up to 60 million euros (£50m) for his signing, a figure that Barca could consider if they need to cash in in the summer’.

The report continues:

‘Mikel Arteta’s team is looking to strengthen its defence with a player who can play both as a right-back and a centre-back. Koundé fits that profile perfectly, and his experience in the European elite makes him a very attractive option for the Londoners. ‘Arsenal are looking to build a defensive unit that will allow them to compete at the highest level in both the Premier League and the Champions League, and the Frenchman’s versatility is a plus. In addition, his ability to get the ball out and his speed in defensive retreats make him a key piece for the style of play that Arteta has implemented at the Emirates. ‘FC Barcelona has no clear position on Kounde’s departure. On the one hand, Flick trusts him and his performance as a right-back has been key to the team’s defensive stability. But on the other hand, the club still needs income to improve its financial situation and strengthen other positions. ‘€60m is a considerable amount, although Barça would expect at least €70m to open negotiations. The final decision will depend on market movements and whether the Catalan club finds a viable alternative for the right-back should the Frenchman leave. If Arsenal insist, Barca could be forced to make a difficult decision in the summer.’

