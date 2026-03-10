Arsenal have reportedly lodged an ‘offer’ as they look to sign Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, while they also want a new striker.

Tonali is a long-term target for Arsenal as he was linked with a move to the Emirates before he joined Newcastle in 2023.

The Italian international’s time in England has not been easy, with the centre-midfielder serving a ban for betting offences for most of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, the 25-year-old has re-established himself as one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons.

Tonali has arguably been Newcastle’s best performer this season, though they risk losing him in this summer’s transfer window.

It was widely reported in the January transfer window that Tonali and his agent were trying to engineer a move to Arsenal, though Newcastle blocked these attempts.

However, with Newcastle declining under head coach Eddie Howe, Tonali and his agents could also push for an exit in the summer.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Arsenal are ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United as the ‘most likely destination’ for Tonali.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Arsenal have ‘offered’ 100 million euros (£86m) for Tonali and they are Real Madrid’s ‘main competitor in the bidding’.

The report adds: ‘A figure of that magnitude could make the English club seriously consider the move. Newcastle knows they possess one of the most sought-after midfielders on the market, but an offer of that scale could prove difficult to refuse.’

A new midfielder is likely to be among Arsenal’s summer priorities, though another report from Fichajes claims they want to add another striker to their squad.

As per the report, this is because the Gunners have been ‘disappointed’ with summer signing Viktor Gyokeres and head coach Mikel Arteta has ‘demanded’ Levante’s Karl-Ettan Eyong as a ‘top priority’ replacement.

The report claims Eyong has a 40 million euro (£34m) release clause in his contract and Arteta has ‘set his sights’ on him as he ‘assesses the departure’ of Gyokeres.

The report adds: ‘Karl-Ettan Eyong’s contract structure facilitates negotiations for clubs outside of Spain. While La Liga clubs could sign him for €30 million, the release clause for Premier League clubs is set at an additional €10 million.

‘Neighbouring Tottenham are also monitoring the situation, forcing Arteta’s team to act quickly. However, the Gunners’ project appears to be the preferred destination for the Levante striker’s representatives.’

It is not inconceivable that the Gunners sign a new forward in the summer, but any signing is more likely to replace Gabriel Jesus than Gyokeres, whose form has gradually picked up as this season has progressed.

