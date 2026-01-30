According to reports, Arsenal have submitted an ‘offer’ worth around £87m to ‘lure Arda Guler away from Real Madrid’ as an ‘absolute priority’.

The Gunners have invested heavily in the transfer market in recent years, with a further £25om spent in the summer to land their top targets.

Last season, Arsenal fell short in the race for the Premier League title for a third year in a row as they were toothless in attack and were heavily impacted by injuries.

Mikel Arteta and co. focused on improving their attack in the summer as they bought Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, though they also landed Martin Zubimendi, Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera.

Despite this, Arsenal have continued to struggle in front of goal this season as most of their key players have underperformed, so it is not out of the question that they look to sign more forward players in the coming months.

It would take a special player to improve Arsenal’s starting XI at this stage, with Guler among those to be linked with a potential move to the Emirates.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims the Gunners have lodged an ‘offer’ worth 100 million euros (around £87m) for Guler as they ‘appear prepared to pull out all the stops to lure him away from Real Madrid’.

The report adds:

‘The London club has been closely monitoring Arda Güler’s progress for months. At the Emirates, they believe his profile perfectly fits the style of play they are developing and think he can be a game-changer in the team’s definitive leap to the European elite. ‘Real Madrid are aware of the interest and are not ignoring it. Arda Güler is a highly valued player within the club, but they also know that a €100 million offer would force them to seriously reconsider his future.’

Arsenal have also made an effort to tie key assets down to long-term contracts. Bukayo Saka, William Saliba. Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are among those to have recently signed new deals.

And the Premier League giants have now revealed 16-year-old Max Dowman has ‘committed his future’ to Arsenal by ‘signing a pre-contract agreement with the club that will lead to him signing professional terms when he turns 17 in December’.

Regarding this deal, Dowman said: “This means everything to me and my family. We all support Arsenal and I really feel like I belong here.

“I’d like to thank all my coaches, teammates and, most importantly, my family and friends, who have got me to where I am today.

“I’ve been at the club my whole life, so this really means a lot. There’s such a clear pathway here, players who have come through our academy, like Bukayo, Myles and Ethan, who all really inspire me.

“It’s amazing to have role models so close that have experienced the same thing that I have. I’m now so excited to continue to work hard with my development.”