Arsenal ‘put £42m on the table’ for Barcelona star as ‘enchanted’ Arteta ‘sets sights’ on defender

Arsenal are prepared to pay €50m (£42m) to sign Jules Kounde from La Liga giants Barcelona this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have only made one signing so far this summer with David Raya completing a permanent transfer from Brentford after spending last season on loan.

But widespread reports suggest they are on the verge of securing their second signing with Arsenal and Bologna set to agree a deal for Riccardo Calafiori and his medical will happen later this week.

Arsenal have been linked with Barcelona defender Jules Kounde over the summer and surprisingly, despite Calafiori being on the verge of signing, the Gunners are still being mooted as suitors.

Reports in Spain claim that Mikel Arteta ‘wants to take’ Kounde to the Emirates Stadium this summer and Arsenal have ‘put €50m (£42m) on the table’ for the Barcelona centre-back.

Arteta ‘has set his sights’ on the France international as he looks to continue to strengthen his backline depth with Kounde starting 29 times as right-back for Barcelona last term and 16 times as centre-back.

The Arsenal boss is ‘totally enchanted’ with Kounde and has ‘asked his club to make an effort to secure his signing this summer’ with the Gunners ‘quick to show their interest’.

Barcelona are aware that €50m ‘can help alleviate their financial situation, but they also understand that replacing Koundé with a player of his calibre and performance will not be an easy task.’

Kounde ‘has shown his satisfaction in Barcelona and his desire to continue at the club’ but Arsenal are ‘prepared to improve its initial offer if necessary, understanding that the competition for players of this level is fierce’.

Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah are two players who face uncertain futures at the Emirates Stadium this summer and journalist Charles Watts – who has covered Arsenal for years – has revealed the latest on where they could be playing their football next season.

Watts wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It’s a bit of a waiting game when it comes to Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe at the moment. You can add Reiss Nelson on to that list as well.

“They are all players who could leave Arsenal this summer. There has been a bid from Fulham for Smith Rowe, but that has been rejected. A second bid is expected, but Crystal Palace are also expected to make an offer soon having made their interest in the playmaker known.

“In an ideal world, Mikel Arteta would keep Smith Rowe. This time last year he made it clear that he would not be sold and I think his stance would be the same this time around if it was just down to a footballing decision. But Smith Rowe now has just two years left on his contract and has a strong desire to be playing regular football having sat on the bench for much of the last two seasons.

“So Arsenal would reluctantly let him leave should a good offer arrive from Fulham, Palace or anyone else. But at the moment that offer has not arrived and that is why Smith Rowe has flown with the squad to the United States. It’s certainly not a case that Arsenal will be forcing him out of the door.

“It’s a similar situation for Nketiah. Marseille’s interest is interesting. It would be a bold and exciting move for Nketiah to make. But for Arsenal to let him go, then Marseille would have to commit to stumping up some serious cash. Whether they can hit the type of number that Arsenal are holding out for is up for debate.

“I don’t believe a bid has arrived yet from the French club. The interest is there, but as far as I’ve been told it hasn’t materialised into anything concrete yet.”