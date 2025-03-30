Arsenal ‘offer’ £59m for attacker who would add ‘new dimension’ as transfer looks ‘increasingly likely’

Arsenal have pulled ahead of rivals for Benjamin Sesko’s signature after making a bid for the RB Leipzig striker, according to reports.

The Gunners have had a decent season in the Premier League but they look set to finish as runners-up for a third consecutive season.

Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League title race by 12 points with Arsenal hoping for a monumental collapse from the Reds to let them back in.

Fans, pundits and former players have all urged Arsenal to sign a striker for a few transfer windows now as they look to win the Premier League for the first time since 2003.

The Gunners haven’t been struggling for goals this season but they could do with a goalscoring centre-forward who can decide tight matches against the top teams.

A number of names have been mentioned, including Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, but Arsenal have now seemingly opted to pursue Sesko ahead of the summer.

German publication Bild reported on Saturday that Sesko had decided on a move to the Premier League as his preference, despite interest from AC Milan and Bayern Munich.

And, with that news, Spanish website Fichajes has claimed that Arsenal have now ‘offered’ €70m (£59m) to RB Leipzig for Sesko, which should trigger a release clause in his contract.

The Slovenia international is ‘ready to take the next step in his career and leave RB Leipzig this summer’ and ‘his departure from Germany seems increasingly imminent’.

Fichajes adds:

‘One of the teams most interested in the striker is Arsenal . The English side, managed by Mikel Arteta , has set its sights on the young attacker as a reinforcement for next season. The Gunners have already expressed their willingness to pay the fee demanded by RB Leipzig, which puts the player in an even more attractive position for a transfer. ‘Arsenal, who are having an excellent Premier League campaign , are looking to continue their growth project and strengthen their squad with top players. Šeško’s arrival could add a new dimension to the Londoners’ attack, adding physical power, finishing ability, and versatility up front. ‘Although the summer transfer window has yet to open, the possibility of Šeško ending up at Arsenal is becoming an increasingly likely option. His arrival could be one of the biggest deals of this transfer window, consolidating Arteta’s team as one of the favorites for next season. ‘It remains to be seen whether other clubs will join the fight for the young striker, but for now, Arsenal appear to be in a prime position to complete his signing.’

