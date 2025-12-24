Arsenal ‘offer’ Arteta starter vs Palace to Real Madrid after Romano ‘here we go’

Arsenal have offered Gabriel Jesus to La Liga giants Real Madrid as an Endrick replacement ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners have been top of the Premier League since October with Liverpool sliding down the table after winning their first five matches of the season.

Arsenal have had some injuries to contend with in recent weeks, especially in their backline, but one player who has recently returned after an injury is Jesus.

Viktor Gyokeres has done okay since joining in a big summer move from Sporting CP but Arsenal fans had hoped for a lot more from the Sweden international.

Jesus started as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace on penalties in the League Cup on Tuesday night and he will be hoping to get into the starting XI for a Premier League match soon.

Addressing suggestions that he could move elsewhere in the January transfer window, Jesus told The Players’ Tribune: “I feel that I have unfinished business at Arsenal. I don’t want to leave. People have asked, ‘Why don’t you just leave? Why don’t you go to Saudi? Or back home to Brazil?’ One day, I would love for everything to come full circle with Palmeiras, but not today.”

READ: Premier League player stats: Van Dijk most touches, passes, aerial duels won; Palhinha most tackles

On his reason for moving to Arsenal, Jesus added: “When I came here to join Mikel, my purpose was not only to score goals. My purpose was to win titles. When I came to the Premier League, I think most people’s reaction was, ‘Oh? Who is this kid?’ They looked at me as a pure goalscorer. But that’s not how I see myself.”

And now Spanish website Defensa Central have claimed that Jesus has been ‘offered on loan’ to Real Madrid by Arsenal with the Gunners keen to offload him.

The report adds: ‘Arsenal are aware that Endrick will leave on loan to Olympique Lyonnais during the winter transfer window. They have interpreted this as a possible sign of urgency from Real Madrid to strengthen their attack . Therefore, they have offered Gabriel Jesus on loan to fill that position.

‘However, Real Madrid are not considering bringing in anyone to fill the role that Endrick will vacate . They don’t want a number 9 and therefore won’t sign Gabriel Jesus despite the offer they’ve received. And this is despite the fact that a few years ago, Madrid tried to sign the Brazilian when he was at Manchester City, precisely before he signed with Arsenal.’

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365…

* Jamie Carragher reveals Aston Villa’s only route to Premier League title over Arsenal, City

* Arsenal top, Tottenham freakout, assorted flops – 10 of the 2025 storylines we DID see coming

* Arsenal: Ferdinand doubts Saka’s post-Everton comments: ‘I think that’s the wrong words’



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Endrick’s move to Lyon was ‘here we go’ done but that the deal includes no buy option.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he revealed: “The third ‘Here We Go’ of the day is Endrick to Lyon. He will be a Lyon player from the 1st of January, ready to play under Paulo Fonseca. Endrick already spoke to Fonseca and he is ready to join Lyon.

“Straight loan, no option, no obligation, back to Real Madrid in June. Lyon will pay 50% of the salary. There is a clause for a number of guaranteed games he has to play at Lyon; otherwise, Lyon will have to pay a penalty. So this is the agreement, and it’s a ‘Here We Go’.”