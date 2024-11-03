Arsenal ‘will go all out’ to land record-breaking ‘galactic signing’ that Mikel Arteta is demanding

Arsenal will do everything they can to sign Alexander Isak from Premier League rivals Newcastle United as soon as possible, according to reports.

The Gunners were expected to invest in a new striker over the summer transfer window with Mikel Arteta and Edu pushing hard to sign RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

21-year-old Sesko decided to stay and sign a new contract at Leipzig and Arsenal played out the rest of the summer transfer window without signing a striker.

The addition of Mikel Merino in midfield has allowed Arteta to use Kai Havertz as a striker permanently with Gabriel Jesus as his understudy or partner, while Leandro Trossard has also been tried up front.

Arsenal are not particularly struggling for goals this season with Arteta’s men scoring 17 Premier League goals in 10 matches, despite blanking in a 1-0 loss to Newcastle on Saturday.

But there have always been claims that they lack a clinical centre-forward to get them over the line and score crucial goals in a title race.

Newcastle striker Isak has been heavily linked in recent times with the Sweden international scoring the only goal of the game as the Magpies beat Arteta’s men on Saturday.

And now reports in Spain claim that Arsenal ‘will go all out for Arteta with the Spanish manager demanding the ‘galactic signing’ of Newcastle’s Isak as soon as possible.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal continue descent into Arsene Wenger-inspired adequacy under Mikel Arteta

👉 Top 10 Premier League free transfer blunders doesn’t yet feature Liverpool trio

👉 Mikel Arteta told to drop Arsenal star after defeat to ‘absolutely brilliant’ Newcastle

The report adds that Arteta is ‘determined to take Arsenal ‘s attack to the next level , and his top target is clear: Alexander Isak’.

It is understood that Arsenal are ‘offering more than 120 million euros for the striker, a figure that would exceed the 116.6 million they paid for [Declan] Rice’.

The Newcastle ‘board have been reluctant to consider selling their star player, but an offer of this magnitude could change their mind. However, Isak’s departure would also pose a significant challenge for Newcastle, who would have to find a suitable replacement to maintain their competitive level in the league.’

When asked whether his squad is lacking a centre-forward like Isak after their defeat to Newcastle, Arteta responded: “I don’t know. I love my players and I wouldn’t change them for anybody else.”

On not taking their chances, Arteta added: “Obviously when you create three big chances in the game you’re hoping to score a goal because this is the fine margins we’re always discussing, but I think the team should have generated more and that’s my responsibility.”