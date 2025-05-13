According to reports, Arsenal have submitted a ‘offer’ to Sporting Lisbon standout Viktor Gyokeres, who is also attracting interest from Manchester United.

The Gunners are known to be in the market for at least one new striker as they have left themselves alarmingly short in this area of the pitch.

This season, Arsenal have been punished for failing to sign a new forward in recent windows as injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have left Mikel Arteta without a natural striker for the final few months of the 2024/25 campaign.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko have been mooted as potential top targets for Arsenal in recent windows, but they are also linked with Gyokeres.

Gyokeres has become a prolific goalscorer at Sporting Lisbon and has moved clear as this year’s leading scorer in Europe.

The Sweden international has been sensational following his move to Sporting Lisbon from Championship outfit Coventry City and has 52 goals in 50 appearances this season.

Gyokeres’ remarkable form has alerted clubs across Europe, with Arsenal and Man Utd mooted as the Premier League teams most interested in the striker.

Earlier this week, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed: “Viktor Gyokeres remains in the mix for Arsenal. He is a player that Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta really likes.

“He is probably the best value for money option out there but the time is ticking and other interest is building. We know that Ruben Amorim at Manchester United likes him so let’s see if Arsenal move on that sooner, rather than later.”

A new report from Portuguese outlet A Bola claims Arsenal have attempted to lure Gyokeres to the Emirates with a ‘salary offer’ worth around £7m per year after tax.

While the Gunners are yet to lodge a bid to Sporting Lisbon, an offer is said to be coming as the report claims they will put 70-75 million euros ‘on the table’ once the season finishes.

Another Portuguese publication – Record – claims Arsenal also have their eye on Sporting Lisbon pair Ousmane Diomande and Francisco Trincao as they plot a shock triple raid.

The report claims: