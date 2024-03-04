Arsenal make ‘offer’ to ‘steal’ Liverpool target but Guardiola sets up meeting to ‘prevent’ transfer

Arsenal have made an offer for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich but face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City, according to reports.

The Gunners face Sheffield United on Monday night as they look to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool back to two points.

Arsenal will almost certainly finish in the top four and secure Champions League football for next season, especially if they keep up their form of winning all six of their last six Premier League matches.

Champions League football will help boost their transfer budget but they are likely to be in direct competition with Liverpool and Man City over some of their top targets.

And that is likely to be the case over Bayern Munich’s Kimmich with reports in Spain claiming that Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City are all interested in signing the German in the summer.

Nacional claim that Arsenal have made an ‘offer’ to land the Germany international after the 29-year-old ‘fully decided that he will leave Bayern Munich in the summer’.

Kimmich ‘will leave the Bundesliga for the first time in his life’ as he considers it as the ‘perfect time’ to try a new challenge elsewhere with clubs in Spain and England chasing the German.

He will only have one year left on his contract at the end of this season and Nacional insist that Bayern Munich will be ‘forced’ cash in on him this summer.

It is understood that Arsenal have already made an ‘offer’ while La Liga giants Barcelona have also ‘positioned itself’ to land Kimmich in the post-season clamour for his signature.

Arsenal are ‘are also in negotiations to steal him’ from Bayern Munich, Liverpool ‘are another admirer’ of the midfielder, while Man City boss Pep Guardiola ‘will do everything possible to prevent him’ from joining Barcelona, Arsenal or another direct rival and ‘will try to meet again with Kimmich’.

The Gunners have other decisions to make with Jorginho – who has played a key role at times this season – out of contract in 2025 and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal are planning talks soon over a potential new deal.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Arsenal will speak to Jorginho’s agent in the next weeks, there will be conversations about his contract. Jorginho’s agent confirms that Arsenal will have their priority, he’d be happy to stay at the club but of course we have to see how these conversations will go.”

