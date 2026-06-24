Serie A star ‘not willing to turn down offer’ from Arsenal as Everton lurk for White

Roma midfielder Manu Kone is “not willing to turn down” offers from Arsenal or other Premier League clubs as the Gunners are told they are getting a bargain if they can land the France international for a reported €50m.

The Gunners are looking to build on last season’s brilliant results and performances as they won the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years and reached the Champions League final.

Arsenal are likely to have a boosted budget as they look to once again improve Mikel Arteta’s squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

One of their big targets for the summer transfer window is a new midfielder with the Gunners linked with numerous targets, such as Sandro Tonali, Ayyoub Bouaddi and others.

Arsenal are hoping they can sign someone who can help cover Martin Zubimendi, who looked out of form towards the end of the season, which was probably due to fatigue.

And Roma midfielder Kone, who started for France against Iraq this week, has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms.

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And now Italian journalist Piero Torri from Radio Mana Sport has revealed that Kone is “not willing to turn down offers” from Arsenal or other Premier League clubs.

Torri said (via Giallorossi.net): “Maybe I’m wrong, but for me, selling a big player is more than enough to settle the books by June 30th. Roma won’t talk to anyone, not even me, especially given the delicate situation. A key player will leave, and as of today, I’m saying Konè will be the one to leave, as he’s not willing to turn down offers from the Premier League.”

Touching on Arsenal’s interest in Kone specifically, Torri couldn’t get his head around how €50m-rated Kone could be worth so much less than top Tottenham target Tonali.

Torri added: “If Arsenal are genuinely interested, he could be useful to Roma because they don’t skimp on investments. But if Tottenham spends €80-€85m on Tonali, how can Konè cost half that? Something doesn’t add up for me.”

Arsenal are set to offload some players too this summer and Football Insider is claiming that Everton ‘have registered their interest in signing’ Ben White.

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The report adds: ‘The Gunners are yet to decide whether to let the 28-year-old depart this summer transfer window.

‘However, Arsenal are in the market for a new full-back, which could directly affect White’s future at the Emirates.’

Arsenal star brought something different to Madueke – Vieira

After watching England draw 0-0 with Ghana in their second World Cup group match, Patrick Vieira reckons Bukayo Saka made a difference to Noni Madueke’s performance when he came off the bench.

Vieira said: “If England play teams like this again there will be a different approach and maybe different players on the field.

“When Bukayo Saka was on the field at the end he brought something different to Noni Madueke. But overall I’m not worried about England’s performance.”

Looking ahead to the match against Panama, former England defender Micah Richards added: “I would make changes, certainly.

“I would definitely start Marcus Rashford now and if Bukayo Saka is fit I would bring him in. I would actually give Ollie Watkins a run-out as well.

“As we go deeper into the tournament you want a few different strikers firing, it wouldn’t be the worst thing for Harry Kane to get a little rest as well.

“I would go with Morgan Rogers as well, I would give Jude Bellingham a rest. I would make wholesale changes for that final group game.”

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