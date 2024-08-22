Arsenal offer £42m and one player in stunning swap deal for ex-Everton star as Liverpool lurk

Arsenal have made a offer to sign Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman ahead of the summer transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Gunners have only made one new signing in the summer transfer market with Riccardo Calafiori arriving from Bologna for around £42m, while they also turned David Raya’s loan deal from Brentford into a permanent move for £27m.

There have been rumours all summer that Arsenal could add another winger to support Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this season and now the Gunners are being linked to Atalanta hero Lookman.

The former Everton winger scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final as Atalanta beat German champions Bayer Leverkusen to win their first ever European trophy.

And his performances for the Italian side have obviously caught the eye with Arsenal and Liverpool showing interest in signing him this summer.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has revealed that Arsenal have made an offer of €50m (£42m) and could even include Jakub Kiwior as part of the deal, while Liverpool lurk ‘in the background’.

Pedulla wrote on his own website: ‘Ademola Lookman did not show up for Atalanta ‘s training , probably authorized. But even in this case it should be a lack of serenity due to market events. It has nothing to do with Paris Saint-Germain , but there are sirens from the Premier League that should be followed carefully.

‘First of all Arsenal who have already announced a proposal of 50 million plus bonuses, with the possibility of including the defender Kiwior (who Gasperini likes, currently Atalanta is on Becao after having put Danso on stand-by who Roma also likes).

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Paul Merson ‘shocked’ Arsenal let Chelsea seal ‘incredible’ transfer – ‘he’d be a great signing’

👉 One per club: Premier League hot takes include Arsenal near-invincible, Man City relegated, Klopp return

👉 Ten Hag will not be sacked and Liverpool will finish above Arsenal – it’s predictions season!

‘Atalanta for Lookman is asking 65-70 million, Arsenal is interested and in the background there is Liverpool . The move of Percassi ‘s club could be to propose the renewal to Lookman with a doubled salary (about 3.5 million) plus a possible clause for the future.

‘A very heated situation and one to follow, especially in the next few hours given that Lookman did not train today.’

Lookman, who can play anywhere along the front line, will face a tough time to break into the Arsenal starting XI if he signs with the Gunners attack shining in their 2-0 opening day victory over Wolves.

Saka was particularly impressive and Arsenal team-mate Kai Havertz heaped praise on the England international after the win against Wolves.

“When (Saka) gets those balls in those positions, then you know he’s a big threat,” Havertz said.

“He can put the ball wherever you want it, and I think the timing of the ball and the run was perfect, so it was a good goal.

“It’s always nice to score as a striker. You always want to score, contribute with goals and assists and so I’m very pleased.”

On their first Premier League match of the season, Havertz added: “I think we can be happy with the win and three points.

“It was a tough game, but I think that was clear, the first game of the season is always tough, so 2-0 is a good result for us. There’s some room to improve, and we’re going to work on that.

“I think that’s how we all felt after the final whistle, there was a lot of work, especially in the second half. We defended quite deep at times, so I think in total, we’re happy not to concede a goal, score two goals and it’s a good result for us.”