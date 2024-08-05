According to reports, Arsenal are ‘willing to match’ Manchester City’s ‘demands’ as they consider signing Argentina international Julian Alvarez.

The World Cup winner is being heavily linked with a move elsewhere this summer as he’s largely played second fiddle to Erling Haaland at Man City over the past couple of seasons.

Alvarez to join Arsenal?

Despite this, Alvarez has still impressed for Man City, grabbing 36 goals and 18 assists in his 103 appearances across all competitions.

European giants Atletico Madrid and PSG are known to be interested in Alvarez, but Arsenal appear to have joined the race to sign the Man City star.

The Gunners have invested heavily to sign David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori, but they remain in the market for new signings and one of their priorities is to sign a new forward.

Earlier this summer, Arsenal were prioritising RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, but he is off the market after committing his future to the Bundesliga club by signing a new contract.

Since then, as well as Alvarez, Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Alvarez is said to be one of three Man City players ‘unhappy under Pep Guardiola’ and the Premier League giants have reportedly set their asking price for the forward at £70m.

A new report from Football Transfers claims Arsenal are prepared to ‘match Man City’s demands for Alvarez’, with the Gunners willing ‘to pay €82 million (£70m) to sign him this summer’.

However, it is noted that Guardiola’s side ‘will not sanction a sale unless a replacement is lined up’, but ’emergency talks are scheduled’.

‘The Argentina international is eager to leave the Etihad Stadium and although Arsenal like the player, a deal will be extremely difficult as City want to avoid selling to a title rival, despite the Gunners’ valuation likely to match one that the Premier League champions would be happy with. ‘In addition, we have been told that Pep Guardiola’s side have scheduled emergency talks with Alvarez’s agent this week as they look to resolve his future.’

