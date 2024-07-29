Arsenal ‘offer’ £42m for Brazil international as they look to unlock Nico Williams situation

Arsenal have made an offer for Barcelona winger Raphinha as the Catalans look for money to sign Nico Williams this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have made just one signing so far this summer with David Raya arriving from Brentford on a permanent basis after spending last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

But their deal to sign Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori is extremely close to being announced after the Italy international flew into London to complete his medical over the weekend.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims he’s now travelling to the United States in order to sign his contract and begin training with his Arsenal team-mates.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: ‘Medical done for Riccardo Calafiori who’s set to travel to USA from London together with his agents. Calafiori will sign a five-year deal as a new Arsenal player in the US.’

But Arsenal are still looking to sign more players this summer with reports that they are set to ramp up their interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino this week.

And now Spanish website TodoFichajes claims that Arsenal have now made an ‘offer’ of €50m (£42m) for Raphinha as Barcelona look to ‘desperately sell players’.

The Catalan giants are struggling to get a deal for Athletic Bilbao Nico Williams over the line because of finances, while they also need money to push through other deals.

Raphinha ‘has no intention of leaving’ the Camp Nou this summer but Barcelona’s ‘need to sell could change his situation and he could leave the club during this transfer window’.

When asked about interest in Williams recently, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said: “He’s not our player. Nico Williams is under contract with another club and I can’t say anything.”

La Liga and Serie A insider Matteo Moretto brought an update on Barcelona’s interest in Williams – who has also been linked to Arsenal – last week.

Moretto wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Barcelona is looking for a way to pay the release clause for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, even without an imminent sale. Then the sale may come after a deal for Wiliams.

“As we’ve been reporting, Barcelona need an exit before a big outlay, so they are looking for a way around that to move for the 21-year-old first. But Barcelona’s attention is now focused on Nico Williams ahead of all other issues.

“There have also been conversations between Nico’s entourage and the Barcelona Sporting Director Deco to get closer to each other on contractual matters. The next few days could well be very important, one way or another.

“As for the exits, I can tell you that there will undoubtedly be some exits at Barcelona, and particularly if Nico arrives at the club, someone in the forward line will not be able to stay, however at the back I expect that they will find a solution is for Clement Lenglet to leave the club.”