Arsenal ‘offer’ £52m for Real Madrid star as Romano reveals latest transfer update on Brazil man

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest on Rodrygo’s future amid rumours Arsenal have made an offer for the Real Madrid winger.

The Gunners came from a goal down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday as they continued their good form.

Arsenal are now six points ahead of second-placed Aston Villa in the Premier League table, but third-placed Manchester City could move within four points of the Gunners if they beat Chelsea on Sunday.

There have been rumours that Arsenal could enter the January transfer market for reinforcements to push them over the line, especially after suffering a number of injuries in recent weeks.

Spanish website Fichajes insists that Premier League leaders Arsenal have made an ‘offer’ of €60m (£52m) for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

The report adds: ‘Arsenal consider Rodrygo a key player for their immediate project. In London , they are offering him consistent playing time, a leading role, and the opportunity to spearhead an attack designed to compete for every title.’

READ: Arsenal take 'the next step' as Arteta pinpoints one player's 'personality and presence' in huge win

Saudi Arabian Pro League side Al-Hilal have made a very similar proposal for Rodrygo but the Middle Eastern side are ‘offering a significantly higher salary, something the player’s representatives are carefully considering’.

It is understood that Real Madrid are ‘in no hurry to finalise the deal, but they are listening’ with the money allowing them to improve other areas of their side.

‘The final decision will largely depend on Rodrygo, who will have to choose between continuing to compete in the European elite with Arsenal or opting for Al-Hilal ‘s powerful economic project.’

Transfer expert Romano has brought an update on Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid with the Brazil international expected to remain at the Bernabeu until at least the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Rodrygo will not leave Real Madrid in January. That’s 100 per cent guaranteed, 100 per cent decided already between the player, his agents, Xabi Alonso. Xabi is very happy with Rodrygo, especially in the last two months. The attitude, the level of Rodrygo has completely changed.

“In the summer, we will see what happens, but at the moment still nothing is planned or prepared. Last summer, the club that really tried this possibility was Man City, but then Savinho didn’t end up leaving. Also PSG were tracking Rodrygo, but only in case [Bradley] Barcola left.

“It depends on how the second half of the season will go. There is a World Cup coming for Brazil. We know that with Carlo Ancelotti, the connection is very good. He’s a really important player.”