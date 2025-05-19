Arsenal ‘offer’ Real Madrid shock Saliba ‘swap’ for potential future ‘best player in the world’

Arsenal are now willing to let William Saliba go in the summer transfer market if it means they can land Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, according to reports.

The Gunners have once again failed to win any silverware this season after a promising-looking campaign turned into misery at the end.

Mikel Arteta’s side failed to get near Liverpool in the second half of the season as Arne Slot delivered the Premier League title to Merseyside in his first attempt.

Arsenal have had to settle for a runners-up spot for a third consecutive campaign but there were also promising moments in the Champions League.

The Gunners beat Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-finals in two impressive performances before losing in the semi-finals to Paris Saint-Germain.

And now Arsenal boss Arteta will be under pressure to win a trophy next season, preferably either the Premier League or Champions League, after being well backed over the last few years.

On the summer ahead, Arteta told reporters on Sunday after beating Newcastle 1-0: “Obviously we need players because the squad is really short, and on top of that we are losing four or five players that are going to end contracts, and their loans are finished.

“So, we need to be sharp. Again, very disciplined in what we want to do, and make sure that we are strong in the next season.”

When asked how big the summer ahead is, Arteta replied: “Finish the season, go to the beach and make sure the ones upstairs (hierarchy) do what they need to do.”

Saliba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid with Arsenal not keen on allowing one of their best players to leave the Emirates Stadium.

However, Spanish outlet Defensa Central has claimed that the Gunners have now made an ‘offer’ to Real Madrid ‘to swap Rodrygo for Saliba’ in the transfer window.

It is understood that Arsenal ‘would be willing to let Saliba leave if they have the chance to sign Rodrygo’ but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not convinced.

The report adds that Perez is ‘clear that he doesn’t intend to accept that exchange because, first, Rodrygo’s value is higher, and second, Saliba’s contract expires in two years, and if he doesn’t renew next summer, his market value will drop’.

Real Madrid has ‘no doubt about Rodrygo’s potential’ with Los Blancos sure that the Brazil international ‘has everything to become the best player in the world’.

Because of the plethora of talent at Real Madrid’s disposal, Rodrygo ‘could be tempted to move to another project to become a star’ with the Spanish giants looking for ‘between €80 and €100 million for him’.

For their part, Real Madrid would ‘prefer him to leave and sign for another club’ on the condition that ‘the player isn’t completely happy or comfortable at the club’.