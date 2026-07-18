Arsenal are expected to launch their first bid for Morgan Rogers ‘within days’ as the Gunners are ‘increasingly confident’ of signing the Aston Villa star, according to reports.

The Gunners have so far completed a permanent deal for Piero Hincapie to join from Bayer Leverkusen, while they picked up goalkeeper Illan Meslier from Leeds United on a free transfer.

Arsenal have also ‘reached an agreement’ to bring Greece international Christos Tzolis to the Emirates Stadium from Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge.

That will not stop them in their pursuit of another attacking option with England international Rogers remaining at the top of their list of targets this summer.

Fabrizio Romano recently wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are now set to accelerate on Morgan Rogers deal, top target as new winger as always mentioned. Talks already advanced on player side and separate case from Tzolis, #AFC always wanted both. No talks for Barcola so far; focus on Rogers.’

In more detail, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal are not finished at all.

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“They will continue to be very busy in the market. We have to see what happens with William Saliba because the injury appears to be quite serious. In midfield, we already know they want to strengthen, and it is also important to mention the situation regarding another winger.

“I maintain my information. I know there have been many reports linking Arsenal with Bradley Barcola. It is a strange situation because, for several weeks, the reports suggested Barcola was not available. Then suddenly the reports switched to Barcola and Arsenal, while nobody was mentioning Barcola and Liverpool. Liverpool remain very interested in Bradley Barcola.

“At the moment, Arsenal are not negotiating for Bradley Barcola. There are no active talks. From my information, the player Arsenal still want to add as their new winger is Morgan Rogers.

“Discussions with the player are already at an advanced stage. There are no significant issues regarding the contract, and the personal terms are almost fully agreed. Only a few details remain to be clarified before Arsenal are ready to move and begin club-to-club negotiations for Morgan Rogers.

READ: Arsenal prepare bid for second Aston Villa star to replace Saliba after Berta rethink

“After completing the deal for Christos Tzolis, Morgan Rogers is expected to become Arsenal’s next major target.”

Arsenal achieve ‘major breakthrough in talks’ for Rogers

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Arsenal are ‘increasingly confident of winning the race’ to sign Rogers from Aston Villa this summer.

The Gunners have made a ‘major breakthrough in talks with the Aston Villa star’s representatives’ and Arsenal are now ‘preparing an opening bid, with their first formal approach to Aston Villa expected within days’.

TEAMtalk adds: ‘Sources close to the situation have told TEAMtalk that Rogers wants the move to the Emirates and believes Arsenal represents the ideal next step in his career as he looks to establish himself among the Premier League’s elite.

‘The progress made with the player’s camp has left Arsenal increasingly optimistic that, if an agreement can be reached with Villa, the deal itself will move quickly.’

Romano gave his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation to an Arsenal transfer with 18-year-old centre-back Elijah Upson joining from arch-rivals Tottenham.

He posted on X: ‘Elijah Upson to Arsenal, here we go! Agreement signed today for 18 year old centre back to join Gunners project. Upson turned down new contract at Spurs to join #AFC for long term, all set to be announced.’

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