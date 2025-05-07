According to reports, Arsenal have ‘made an offer’ for Manchester United target Liam Delap as they are planning to sign two strikers this summer.

The Gunners are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as they have fallen short in the Premier League title race for the third successive season.

Injuries have marred Arsenal this season, but their performances have not been good enough as head coach Mikel Arteta and his side are under intense scrutiny.

The north London outfit are lacking in attacking areas and their priority is to strengthen in forward positions this summer.

Arsenal have been punished for their ineptitude in the transfer market as injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have forced Arteta to use midfielder Mikel Merino as a stand-in striker.

The Gunners are linked with several potential options ahead of the next transfer window, with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Ipswich Town’s Delap mooted as possible signings.

It had been assumed that Arsenal would only sign one striker and use some of their remaining budget on a winger, but a report from Football Transfers claims sporting director Andrea Berta has ‘convinced’ Arteta to ‘switch up the club’s transfer strategy’.

Sesko was Arsenal’s top target last summer, but Berta ‘is prioritising moves for Gyokeres [rated at around £58m] and a younger, cheaper supporting striker to go alongside him’.

The report claims Delap is their preferred target for the ‘supporting striker’ role and have ‘made an offer’ to his representatives.

Delap progressed through the ranks at Man City and he joined Ipswich Town for around £20m during last summer’s transfer window.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season as Ipswich Town’s best player this term, grabbing 14 goal involvements in his 34 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal chiefs reportedly believe Delap would be an ‘ideal understudy’ to Gyokeres and are looking to beat Man Utd in the race to land the Englishman.

