Arsenal put offer ‘on the table’ for free transfer as Berta eyes Rogers alternative

Arsenal have made an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Emmanuel Mbemba on a free transfer, according to reports.

The Gunners have had an amazing season with Mikel Arteta leading his side to the club’s first Premier League title for 22 years.

Arsenal could not overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final last week, suffering a 4-3 defeat on penalties, but the riches they have earned from the competition stand them in good stead for the summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Romano revealed recently that Arsenal are “expected” to make at least three signings this summer with a winger, a midfielder and and a right-back at the top of their list.

Romano said: “Arsenal have already started working and planning for summer signings. At least three signings are expected, could be even more based on exits.

“Top winger the priority; midfielder and right back also almost guaranteed. Strikers situation to follow.”

READ: Arsenal decide two ‘major transfer priorities’ this summer as first ‘new’ signing ‘virtually done’

Arsenal could also add some youth to their team and Le Parisien has revealed that Mbemba’s youth contract is expiring at PSG and he ‘could take on a new challenge this summer’ with the Gunners interested.

Offers from Arsenal and Paris FC are ‘on the table’ as the 18-year-old, who can play left-back and centre-back, decided his future.

Arsenal are ‘the latest club to have presented its project’ to the France Under-18 international after the Premier League side ‘scouted him several times during the season.’

The report adds: ‘One factor remains to be considered, however: he doesn’t have the required number of points to immediately play in England. If the Gunners decide to pursue their interest, they would therefore have to look to send him to another league first.’

In other news, The Sun claims that Nottingham Forest’s attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is on ‘Arsenal’s shortlist as a ­possible alternative to Morgan Rogers’.

Paul Merson is expecting Arsenal to make another Premier League title challenge next season as the Gunners have built a “solid” side.

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Merson said on the Sports Agents podcast: “I’d be shocked if Arsenal went away.

“I just think Arsenal are a proper solid, solid football team with solid seven, eight out of 10 players, week in, week out. Across the board, sevens and eights.”

Arsenal were criticised for their defensive display against PSG in the Champions League final but Merson added: “If they’d have held on, didn’t give away the penalty and won 1-0, we’d be sitting here now saying it’s a masterclass of all masterclasses.

“So, it’s a hard one for me. They’re screaming out for a centre forward with pace. I think if they can get a centre forward with pace, who’s electric, then I think they’ll dominate, and I think they’ve got every chance of the Champions League next year.

“What Arsenal have done is amazing, but they’ve got to go out now, for me, and buy that real, real… You know, I think [Desire] Doué as well at PSG.

“I would like a Doué and an [Julian] Alvarez, and if they got them, then wow – I dread to think who’s going to stop Arsenal!”

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