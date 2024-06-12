According to reports, Arsenal have ‘offered’ two players to La Liga giants FC Barcelona as they attempt to sign France international Jules Kounde.

The Gunners have done some brilliant business in recent transfer windows and this helped Mikel Arteta’s side take the Premier League title race to the final day.

The North London club missed out on the title to Manchester City *once again* so they are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window adiss they attempt to go one better.

It is being widely reported that one of their top priorities will be to sign a new striker and their ‘list of alternatives’ has been revealed after they missed out on RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, who has penned a contract extension.

Arsenal are also likely to pursue a defensive midfielder as this signing would enable Arteta to use England international Declan Rice in a more advanced role. Real Sociedad standout Martin Zubimendi is understood to be among their preferred targets.

The Premier League outfit could also scour the market for new defenders so Arteta has more top-quality options at his disposal in case Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes or Jurrien Timber pick up injuries.

Kounde was heavily linked with Premier League clubs before he joined Barcelona in 2022, but he is reportedly one of four players they are looking to sell this summer as they attempt to balance the books.

The France international has made 88 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions over the past two seasons. He’s shown his versatility as he’s been used at right-back and centre-back.

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal have ‘offered two players’ to Barcelona sporting director Deco ‘to close the signing that Arteta wants’.

Arteta reportedly sees Kounde as a ‘useful’ signing and is ‘very interested’ in bringing him to Arsenal.

The players on the chopping block at Arsenal are said to be Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah.

It is suggested that Partey could be an ‘important’ option for new Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick as they are looking to add a defensive midfielder to their squad. Regarding Nketiah, the report adds. ‘Arsenal have offered Eddie Nketiah, in addition to Partey, in exchange for Kounde. ‘Arteta has been very disappointed with the performances of the English striker, who has not taken advantage of the constant injuries of Gabriel Jesus, and has only scored six goals in all competitions. ‘Barcelona are looking for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, and they can agree to enter the deal. But it will be Flick who has to decide.’

