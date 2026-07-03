Arsenal are now preparing to make an offer to bring Nico Williams to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions last season as they beat Manchester City to the title under Mikel Arteta.

Their first Premier League title in 22 years and their run to the final of the Champions League, where they lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain, has provided Arsenal with a boost in finances heading into this summer.

Arsenal were always an attractive proposition for players but the Gunners can now attract the very best in world football.

There have been rumours that Gabriel Martinelli and/or Leandro Trossard could leave the Emirates Stadium this summer as the left-hand side of attack has been identified as a weakness.

Arsenal have been linked with several wingers but 16-year-old Leicester City star Monga is a player they had made offers for.

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However, it was confirmed by BBC Sport‘s Sami Mokbel and other journalists that Man City are now set to beat Arsenal to the signing of Monga.

Ben Jacobs has revealed that Man City have now reached an agreement to sign Monga as a fee of over £10m is being sorted with Leicester.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Manchester City now optimistic on hijacking a deal for Jeremy Monga in a move driven by Enzo Maresca, as first called by @SamiMokbel_BBC. Leicester want around £10m-£12m. Arsenal latest offer closer to £6.5m. Tribunal would settle a fee if clubs can’t agree.’

Before he later added: ‘Manchester City reach an agreement with Jeremy Monga to join. Package now being finalised with Leicester City for a fee of £10m+.’

And Arsenal have now officially pulled out of a deal with the Gunners telling his representatives and Leicester that they “would not proceed with a new offer”, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester City are closing in on an agreement to sign Jeremy Monga from Leicester City. He is one of the most exciting young talents around and Man City are prepared to pay up to £10 million to beat Arsenal to his signature.

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“Arsenal informed Leicester and the player’s representatives last night that they would not proceed with a new offer. Monga is a talented winger with enormous potential. Arsenal were in very advanced talks and came very close to signing him, but the deal ultimately did not happen.

“Now Man City are expected to complete the signing of one of England’s most promising young prospects. This move is all about development. Man City presented their long-term project to the player, his family and his representatives.

“Enzo Maresca has been heavily involved in this deal, explaining how he sees Jeremy Monga developing at Man City over the coming years. There are obviously important development steps ahead, but the club genuinely believe in the player. So Jeremy Monga to Man City is expected to be a ‘here we go’ very soon, perhaps even while you are watching this video.”

Arsenal set to launch £77m bid for Williams?

And now reports in Spain have revealed that Arsenal boss Arteta ‘wants’ Athletic Bilbao winger Williams with the Gunners ‘preparing an astronomical €90m (£77m) bid to secure the signing’.

The report adds: ‘Arsenal’s unwavering commitment to securing the technical prowess of the Pamplona native stems from the methodological demands imposed by the coaching staff to inject unpredictability into the final third of the pitch.

‘Nico Williams is highly regarded in London for his remarkable tactical versatility, capable of attacking with equal aggression and power down either flank – a profile perfectly suited to the physical, open, and direct style of football prevalent in the British Isles.’

Arsenal are currently ‘the most determined and aggressive candidate to deposit the necessary bank guarantees’ as Manchester United and Liverpool are also credited with interest in Williams.

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