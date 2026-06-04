Rafael Leao has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Man Utd.

Arsenal have been ‘offered’ the chance to beat Man Utd to the signing of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners and the Red Devils are looking for a left winger in the summer transfer window after both sides enjoyed good ends to the season and Champions League qualification.

Man Utd have boosted their transfer budget from being back in the Champions League, while champions Arsenal helped their kitty by reaching the Champions League final.

Leao has mainly played centrally as a forward for Milan this season, but made his name off the left, has now revealed that he wants to leave the Serie A giants this summer.

The Milan forward told Sport TV Portugal: “I’m proud as I made history at AC Milan but I want new chapter. I feel ready to play in another league. I did my best for Milan, but it’s time to try another challenge.”

Any chance of Man Utd signing Leao has been boosted by previous comments as they Portugal international revealed he “likes” Man Utd – but “Arsenal also”.

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Leao said in the past: “Yeah of course I like (Manchester) United because my idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, so back then, I used to watch them. I like Arsenal also.”

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on May 1 that ‘been offered to a number of top Premier League clubs, including Manchester United’.

Milan, for their part, want to tie him down to a new contract but Bailey insisted that sources have revealed that the Italian club are likely to be open to a deal worth €50m in the summer.

The report at the time added: ‘TEAMtalk can confirm that Man Utd are among the clubs approached. The Old Trafford outfit have carried out extensive work on Leao in the past and remain aware of his profile, though their interest has not yet progressed beyond initial checks at this stage.

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‘Further approaches have also been made to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. All three clubs have tracked Leao previously and continue to hold an appreciation for his qualities.’

Leao has been ‘offered to Arsenal’

And now Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) has revealed that Leao has been ‘offered to Arsenal in recent weeks’ but ‘negotiations with the 26-year-old’s camp have not progressed for now’.

The report adds that ‘the Rossoneri would be happy to sell their winger for just €50m, yet the only offer Leao has received so far is from Galatasaray’.

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