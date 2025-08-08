Arsenal ‘offered’ former Everton star in £43m deal as the winger chooses his top option

Arsenal have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman this summer as they look to sign another attacker, according to reports.

The Gunners have been one of the most active teams in the summer transfer market with six new signings through the door so far.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres have all joined Arsenal ahead of a potentially exciting new season for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal are looking to end a run of three seasons in a row where they have finished as Premier League runners-up with Gunners fans hoping it could finally be their year to win the title.

The Gunners are still on the lookout for more new faces, while also offloading some of their fringe players, and Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze has been heavily linked.

However, Lookman has also been mooted as a potential target and Italian journalist Nicolo Schira claims the former Everton winger has now been ‘offered’ to Arsenal this summer.

READ: Mailbox: Newcastle must get over unavoidable transfer hijacks and inevitable Isak sale to ‘stupid’ Liverpool

A few days back, Schira claimed that Inter Milan were ‘confident’ that they will sign Lookman, who is valued at €50m (£43m), this summer.

Schira said: ‘#Inter are confident to sign Ademola #Lookman, who is Nerazzurri’s main target. Expected a new talks this week with #Atalanta to sign the forward, who has already agreed personal terms with Inter for a contract until 2030 (4M/year + bonuses). #transfers.’

But in a new update, Schira wrote on X: ‘Ademola #Lookman has been offered to #Arsenal by an intermediary on behalf of #Atalanta, but the forward is still waiting for #Inter (total agreement since a month with him and his agents…) and #AFC have Eberechi #Eze (Crystal Palace) as main target. #transfers #AFC.’

The Nigeria international has credited the “environment” at Atalanta for bringing out the best in him and helping him develop as a player.

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365…

👉 Arteta suffers ‘bad news’ as high-flying Sesko bears fruit and Harvey Elliott bids farewell

👉 Top 10 wingers available this summer: Man Utd trio, Grealish, Arsenal targets Rodrygo, Williams…

👉 Real Madrid ‘agree’ Arsenal swap deal after Eze is told Gunners move is ‘not good for him’

Lookman told Flashscore: “I think the environment that the club (Atalanta) gave me has been very key to obviously my growth as a player.

“And also, just timing, you know, I’ve always believed in myself and to be able to achieve great things. But, yeah, the time has come and, you know, just blessed to be here.”

Reflecting on his time at Fulham, was asked about his panenka penalty miss in a 1-0 Premier League defeat in 2020, which saw him receive lots of criticism.

Lookman said: “Yes, they were not very happy with me, but, you know, they gave me a lot of love and support after especially the coach, Scott Parker.

“He helped me a lot to overcome that time but like I said on the stage it’s about turning your pain into power.

“I’ve managed to do that over the past couple of years and continue to do so. To the kids out there aspiring to improve and achieve in life: life may knock you down, and it may not deal you the best cards.”