According to reports, Arsenal have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic this month amid interest from Manchester United.

Arsenal previously targeted the 24-year-old ahead of the 2022 January transfer window as he scored 41 goals in 64 games for Fiorentina in around 18 months.

The Gunners made Vlahovic their main target, but they missed out as the Serbia international decided to join Serie A giants for around £58m plus add-ons.

Vlahovic has impressed for Juventus over the past three years as he’s scored 53 goals in his 124 appearances in all competitions.

Despite this, Vlahovic’s long-term future is in doubt as it’s been suggested Juventus could cash in on the forward, who is due to be out of contract in 2026.

Juventus are struggling financially and it has been noted that they would be open to letting the striker leave this year if they receive a good offer.

This has reportedly alerted a couple of Premier League clubs as it’s been reported that Man Utd are considering a shock swap deal involving Vlahovic.

However, Arsenal remain interested in Vlahovic and a report from Football Transfers claims they have been ‘handed an opportunity’ which ‘could force a transfer rethink’.

This comes as Juventus are ‘offering long-term target Vlahovic for a fee of around €55 million (roughly £45m)’.

