According to reports, Arsenal could be active in the transfer market in January as head coach Mikel Arteta has an ‘ambitious shortlist’ of targets.

It had been assumed that the Gunners would do little business in January, but it has now been suggested that they could enter the market for further additions.

In the summer, Arteta’s side had a great transfer window as they spent around £250m to land most of their priority targets in positions needing improvement, including Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi.

This business ensures the north London outfit have quality options in every position and it has set them up to challenge for trophies on all four fronts.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League and the Champions League group phase, while they have reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals, but there have been areas for concern in recent matches.

The Premier League table-toppers have shown signs of nerves in recent weeks as they have dropped points and given up some of their advantage to second-placed Man City, who are now only two points adrift.

This is partly to do with Arsenal’s severe injury issues, with Arteta without key players in several positions for large portions of this season.

Due to Arsenal’s business in the summer, they are more equipped to deal with these issues than they were last season, but a report from Caught Offside claims Arteta has an ‘ambitious shortlist’ of targets and they will make a signing or two if the conditions are right.

Starting with midfield, they are among the clubs to have been ‘offered’ Man Utd target Ruben Neves, who is looking to leave Al-Hilal and return to the Premier League.

The Gunners are also reportedly ‘considering’ hijacking Man Utd in the race to sign Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is valued at around £52m (60 million euros). He is said to be a ‘standout name’ on their list, but they are mulling over whether a ‘move is feasible if the right conditions arise’.

Regarding their potential defensive options, the report claims: ‘Defensively, one of the names being monitored is Davide Bartesaghi, the highly rated AC Milan youngster viewed as a potential solution for left-back depth, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

‘Another emerging option is Atalanta’s Honest Ahanor, a young centre-back whose rapid development has attracted interest across Europe, although Arsenal are yet to make formal contact. Jérémy Jacquet of Rennes also remains on Arsenal’s shortlist. Informal discussions have taken place regarding his situation, but no official bid has been lodged at this stage.’