According to reports, Arsenal have been ‘offered the chance to sign’ three strikers as they have ‘serious intentions’ to add a new forward to their squad.

The Gunners are crying out for a new striker as head coach Mikel Arteta is lacking options in this area of the pitch.

Under-fire Kai Havertz is their only fit centre-forward as Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out until the end of this season with a serious knee injury.

Arsenal failed to sign RB Leipzig standout Benjamin Sesko in the summer after they made him their top target. He penned a contract extension but is still expected to leave the Bundesliga side this year for around £60m as he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’.

It has been suggested that the Gunners could bring forward their plans to sign Sesko, but they are more likely to land a short-term option this month.

A report from The Boot Room claims Arsenal have been ‘offered’ three strikers with ‘excellent records’ as Fiorentina’s Moise Kean (16 goals in 26 games this season), Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui (19 in 29) and Spartak Moscow’s Manfred Ugalde (16 in 22) are among their options.

‘Arsenal have serious intentions to recruit a new striker before next week’s deadline, given the long-term injury to Gabriel Jesus. ‘In an ideal world, Mikel Arteta would bring one of his long-term striker targets to the club this month, however, the January transfer window is rarely the opportune time for major signings. ‘Arteta and Arsenal’s top brass believe that there is definitely room to bring another forward to the club this month, but they don’t want to bring in someone who is not already held in high regard.’

‘Three strikers with excellent records who Arsenal might consider as options, but the Gunners don’t want to commit financially to a short-term deal. ‘Arsenal hope to sign Sverre Nypan this week, meaning that fans in north London could have some good news before deadline day at least.’

Aston Villa and City Football Group’s Girona have also been mentioned as destinations for Nypan and his father has revealed that he’s set to make a “decision” on his future.

Arne Nypan explained: “It is an advantage to put it behind us and make a decision before the window closes. They are big and professional clubs [interested in Nypan], but what impresses me is how thoroughly nice people they are and they have good values.

“They are really concerned about Sverre, which we were careful about. They value him so highly that he is more than just a piece in a big game. It would have been easy if there were some alternatives where some were obviously better than others, but it is difficult. It is at a very high level and will be good anyway.”

He added: “I think Sverre is open to both options. He hasn’t gotten there in the process yet, so we have to discuss that.”