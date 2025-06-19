Arsenal have been ‘offered’ Dynamo Kiev striker Vladyslav Vanat, who’s said to be a ‘priority’ for Tottenham this summer, as an alternative to their top targets.

Gunners fans were promised a “big” transfer window by Mikel Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta, but have been slow off the mark, albeit with Martin Zubimendi set to imminently arrive despite consistent nonsense claims that Real Madrid are about to hijack their £51m transfer.

They want to sign a new left winger but look set to go back to the drawing board after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed their top target Nico Williams is on the verge of a move to Barcelona.

He wrote in X: ‘Nico Williams and Barça have agreed personal terms on 6 year deal! Agreement sealed on player’s contract until June 2031 with the salary in the region of €7/8m net per season. Barça are currently working on financial terms to get deal done with Athletic.’

A striker is another priority but the Gunners are dragging their feet over possible moved for either Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, who’s desperate for a move to the Emirates, or RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

A move for either would be well within their means amid reports Berta has been handed £300m to spend on new players this summer, but they have been ‘officially offered’ a much cheaper alternative in Vanat.

The 23-year-old, who got 21 goals and nine assists across all competitions last term, is thought to have a €20m [£17m] release clause in his contract and is ‘on the radar of clubs across England, Spain and Italy’, according to Just Arsenal.

The report claims that Arteta is ‘aware of the striker’s qualities’ and while he is not ‘prioritising’ a move for Vanat, he is ‘open to reassessing the situation later in the window’.

The report adds:

‘Arsenal are far from alone in their interest. Premier League sides including Manchester United, Tottenham, Leeds United, and Everton are all keeping a close eye on developments. ‘Tottenham, now led by new manager Thomas Frank, are believed to view Vanat as a priority signing to bolster their forward line. Leeds United, preparing for a Premier League return, are reportedly lining up a bid of around £16.8 million, while Everton are attracted by the structure of the release clause and hope to complete a deal swiftly.’

The Gunners have also been linked with reigniting their interest in Dusan Vlahovic, who snubbed the Premier League side for Juventus in January 2022 but is now available for around £38m.

But as transfer expert Ben Jacobs explains, the club chiefs have been put due to ‘concerns’ over his injury problems.

Jacobs said: “There’s been concerns from a number of Premier Leagueclubs about Vlahovic – Arsenal, in particular, and Chelsea as well, who never advanced anything about Vlahovic specifically because of a chronic groin injury.

“Clubs want to be aware of whether or not they feel, should he come to the Premier League and its pace and physicality, whether he is going to be able to stay fit.”