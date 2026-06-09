According to reports, Arsenal are now ‘accelerating’ to finalise their first two summer signings, with two teenagers ‘on course to join’.

After losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, Arsenal chiefs will be aware that they need to strengthen in this summer’s transfer window to move to another level.

Mikel Arteta‘s side did end their 22-year wait for the Premier League title this season, but there is certainly room for improvement in their squad.

Arsenal are likely to focus on strengthening their attack by signing a new striker and/or left winger this summer, but they are also thinking long-term with their business.

The north London side have secured the long-term futures of several top stars with new contracts, while they are in the market to sign up-and-coming talents.

READ: Arsenal get ‘ruthless’ by telling major star he can go with three other players transfer-listed

Earlier this week, a report claimed they have ‘agreed’ personal terms with Leicester City starlet Jeremy Monga after he was one of their shining lights in the Championship this season.

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk claim ‘youth recruitment is a major priority’ for Arsenal and they are now ‘accelerating’ to sign Monga and PSG star Emmanuel Mbemba.

Monga and Mbemba ‘on course to join’ Arsenal

The same report claims these two players are now ‘on course to join’ Arsenal, who have made ‘significant progress’ with these deals.

The Gunners are said to be ‘advancing towards an agreement’ for Monga, while they are ‘leading the race’ for Mbemba.

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Regarding Mbemba, the report claims: ‘Chelsea’s ownership group BlueCo and Manchester City’s parent company City Football Group have both made contact regarding Mbemba’s situation. Stuttgart, PSV Eindhoven and Paris FC have also explored the possibility of signing him.

‘Despite that interest, TEAMtalk understands Arsenal have moved to the front of the queue.’

Arsenal will also need to sanction several notable exits to balance the books, and Paul Merson has explained why he thinks they could cash in on Martin Odegaard this summer.

“It’s madness for me to be saying this, but they probably will be thinking about that [selling Martin Odegaard],” Merson said on The Sports Agents podcast.

“But for me, I still think there’ll be teams queuing round the block for him… When you play in the position that Odegaard plays in, you’re screaming out for pace up front. You have to have pace.”

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