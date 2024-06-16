Arsenal make approach for PL star as asking price is revealed; Arteta eyes ‘unusual’ swap for ex-Liverpool man

Arsenal have approached Everton over the possibility of buying Amadou Onana in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to improve Mikel Arteta’s squad over the summer in an effort to finally overcome Manchester City and win the Premier League title.

Arsenal had a brilliant season but missed out on the title on the final day of the Premier League season as the Citizens won their fourth consecutive championship.

The Emirates Stadium is once again seen as one of the best places to be in European football with Arsenal qualifying for the Champions League two seasons in a row.

One of the priorities over the summer is a new midfielder with the Liverpool Echo claiming that the Gunners ‘have enquired about the availability’ of Onana at Everton.

The Toffees are ‘seeking at least £50m’ for the Belgium international and now Arsenal have acted on Arteta’s long-term interest in Onana by ‘contacting Everton’.

The Liverpool Echo added:

‘Arsenal have been keen followers of Onana for some time, however. The 22-year-old impressed in the 1-0 win at Goodison Park in February 2023 – delivering arguably his best performance in Royal Blue. His display was so emphatic he was a major topic of conversation within the Arsenal dressing room after the final whistle. Onana also impressed in the narrow defeat at the Emirates on the final day of last season.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also revealed an update on Onana’s future with the Italian claiming there has been “nothing in terms of direct contacts” between Arsenal and Everton.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Many of you have been asking me about the Amadou Onana situation. For now it’s certainly the case that Everton feel something could happen for Onana this summer, and that’s why they’re not accepting any proposal from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite – they received an offer of £35m plus add-ons from Man United but they said no, because they want at least £65-70m, so it’s not easy.

“Still, it’s also important to say that Everton expect movement for Onana. We’ve had rumours about Arsenal but at the moment they have not received any formal proposal. Arsenal have been tracking Onana, he’s a player on their list, also last summer and in January, though they decided not to enter into conversations.

“Arsenal keep monitoring Onana but at the moment there is nothing in terms of direct contacts, so let’s see what happens, but for Everton the expectation is for some clubs to move for the Belgian midfielder.

“Onana has also been linked with Aston Villa, but my understanding is that Villa remain focused on the swap deal involving Douglas Luiz joining Juventus, with Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior moving in the other direction.”

Reports in Italy are linking Arsenal with Arthur Melo once again with claims the Gunners are now eyeing an ‘unusual’ swap deal involving Jakub Kiwior.

Arthur made just one appearance for Liverpool during a loan spell in the 2022/23 season but the Brazilian, who has suffered badly with injuries, impressed in his 48 appearances on loan at Fiorentina last term.

The Juventus midfielder is believed to be up for sale this summer and could now be used in a direct swap for Kiwior with the Poland international worth €20m, the same valuation the Serie A giants have for Arthur.