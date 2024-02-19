Arsenal one of ‘two to watch’ for electric PL forward whose value could rise above £85m

Arsenal and Tottenham are the “two to watch” for Pedro Neto, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, who believes the winger’s value could become “in excess of £85m.”

Neto has been linked with some big sides as a result of his stellar displays this season. Indeed, the Wolves winger has scored two Premier League goals and provided nine assists so far this term.

Only Kieran Trippier and Ollie Watkins have provided more goals in the top flight to this point in the campaign.

Arsenal are one of the leading names for his signature, understanding that adding to their forward line could supplement their recent growth as a side.

According to transfer insider Jacobs, they and rivals Tottenham are the most likely sides to land Neto in the summer.

“I think Spurs and Arsenal could be two to watch for the summer,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

In terms of the value of the transfer, Jacobs feels that given Neto is in solid form and has another three years left on his deal at Molineux come the end of the season, Wolves will not accept a low fee, and his value could rise very high.

“It will obviously depend on the payment terms and the structure, but there’s going to be nothing cut price because he’s well contracted at the football club,” he said.

“I think that based upon other transfers in an inflated market at the moment, that kind of number [£65m] is relatively fair by Wolves. It doesn’t feel excessive.

“They might be well within their rights to be saying, given his form and the demand, they want, even in excess of £85m.

“Simply because other players in the market in the last few windows have gone for those kind of amounts. But the starting point for suitors for Neto is going to be more around the £55m to £65m mark.”

If he does rise to £85million, that feels a figure some sides might question, but is one that Manchester City would not think twice over.

While they have not been named by Jacobs, Stan Collymore feels the Etihad is the perfect place for Neto, and in fact believes that’s the “only place he should go.”

Whether or not they make an approach remains to be seen, but Neto continuing his current form can’t hurt his chances of having every big side in the league after him.

