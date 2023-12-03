‘We’re trying to clamp down’ – O’Neil hits out at Arsenal tactic in win over Wolves

Gary O’Neil accused Arsenal of deliberately timewasting during 2-1 victory over Wolves on Saturday and criticised officials for not clamping down.

With closest challengers and reigning champions Manchester City not in action until Sunday, Mikel Arteta’s side took full advantage as Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard struck in the opening 16 minutes before a nervy ending brought about by Matheus Cunha’s strike.

The Gunners ultimately ran out 2-1 winners on an afternoon where their early goals were the peak of a performance that promised more than it provided.

Having thrashed Lens at the Emirates Stadium 6-0 on Wednesday to ensure safe passage into the last 16 of the Champions League, Wolves proved they were made of sterner stuff and stayed in the contest until the last.

Wolves were given hope through Cunha’s strike and the addition of six minutes at the end of the match – but O’Neil was not happy with Arsenal’s delaying tactics.

O’neil said after the match: “I just thought Arsenal took ages over the restarts at the end. I was told we were going to 98 because there was a long stoppage in added time but they had three restarts and they took 45 seconds with each.

“I felt at the time it could have been extended slightly because we’re trying to clamp down on timewasting.

“We’re seeing a lot of people booked for delaying restarts and didn’t feel like we go the time we thought we should’ve had.”

But O’Neil was extremely pleased with his side’s overall performance and hopes Wolves can “keep improving and keep pushing”.

Wolves boss O’Neil added: “We started so strong again. The first half was brilliant. We scored two good goals and dominated everything. We let them in a little bit with the goal, but that’s football. I guess we have to learn from that.

“We know in the Premier League that you can never switch off. Today was a good example of that. We have to make sure we do even better next time we go 2-0 up.

“It’s been a good week with some good results. We’re there at the top and we have to keep improving and keep pushing.

“[The schedule] is tough, but almost the whole season is tough. You don’t have much time to recover. We have to be smart with our recovery and get some rest before the next game [against Luton].”